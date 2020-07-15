Ansys 2020 R2 Accelerates Innovation For Engineering Teams

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Newly launched Ansys 2020 R2 delivers improved simulation and collaboration capabilities vital for empowering globally distributed engineering teams

The latest release significantly upgrades HPC resources and platform solutions, providing highly advanced solutions that reduce costs and speed production

The newly launched Ansys 2020 R2 brings enhanced solving and collaboration capabilities, key for enabling globally distributed teams to further organization-wide innovation. Ansys' (NASDAQ: ANSS) newly updated advanced digital engineering tools help engineering teams develop new products, sustain business continuity, improve productivity and win the race to market.

Engineering teams are facing the daunting challenge of solving complex designs and meeting demanding product development schedules while working remotely. Ansys' next-generation engineering simulation software, high-performance computing (HPC) resources and platform solutions has helped power team-wide global collaboration and information sharing. Ansys 2020 R2 significantly upgrades these tools, providing highly advanced solutions which reduce costs and speed production.

"Simulations that were taking us over a week to run are now being completed in less than two days," said Benjamin Steinhaus, Engineering Director, Coca-Cola Freestyle, The Coca-Cola Company. "Overnight simulations are now being done in an hour. By using the Ansys® Cloud™ system that was provided to us, our team has actually increased productivity during COVID."

Ansys 2020 R2 helps engineering teams accelerate innovation in any environment and create cutting-edge designs by harnessing new workflows and dynamic capabilities across Ansys' flagship suites. Updates in Ansys Cloud offerings, such as virtual desktop infrastructure support, unite Ansys' flagship simulation solutions with highly scalable compute power delivered by cloud-based HPC. Platform solutions enhanced with powerful workflows deliver a streamlined user experience with enhanced functionality for data and configuration management, dependencies visualization and decision support, as well as user-friendly workflows for process integration and design optimization and materials management. Ansys' digital twin solutions enable remote monitoring of assets and are a critical component for predictive maintenance.

Collectively, these resources will help engineers generate larger, more complex designs easier and faster than ever, increase productivity, spur development of high-quality products and expedite time to market.

Although the world has slowed with COVID-19, the most innovative and cutting-edge companies within the automotive industry are continuing their autonomous vehicle (AV) developments as planned. Ansys 2020 R2 drives AV development and validation with new technologies ranging from advanced LiDAR models to a new sky model for enhanced daylight simulation that extends camera hardware-in-the-loop use cases to daytime. It also provides a complete New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) scenario kit for AV function development, enabling rapid simulation of standard NCAP testing scenarios, potentially reducing the cost of physical testing by 50% as advanced driver assistance systems increase in vehicles.

"Ansys' optical and simulation solutions empower Weldex Corporation to render our engineering innovations into visual material," said William Jung, CEO, Weldex Corporation. "We are able to import optical simulation results of headlamps from Ansys® SPEOS™ to Ansys® VRXPERIENCE™ Headlamp and use scenarios created in Ansys® VRXPERIENCE Driving Simulator powered by SCANeR™ to create movies of driving vehicles equipped with our products' virtual prototypes. We use the results to facilitate post-processing and data visualization for lamp certification, replacing costly and difficult night tests. These tools also give us a real competitive advantage to demonstrate our high-quality, durable automotive illumination solutions to our customers through lifelike and reliable pictures and videos."

Additionally, Ansys 2020 R2 improves deployment, scalability and performance of AI-based perception software testing through multi-GPU parallelization, making it easy to systematically identify hazards and comply with new safety standards like Safety of the Intended Functionality (SOTIF).

"NXP is in process of deploying Ansys® medini analyze internally as the recommended tool to perform quantitative safety analyses. Several valuable tool improvements have been identified and implemented over the last years of collaboration, for example, related to distinction between transient and permanent faults and import and allocation of design data," said Dr. Rolf Schlagenhaft, senior automotive functional safety professional and assessor, NXP Semiconductors Germany GmbH. "The number of NXP projects which use medini are increasing. The collaboration between NXP and medini continues with a focus on easy configurability of generic safety analyses to specific customer use cases by field application engineers."

In support of automotive electrification, a new thermal and vibrational analysis coupled with Ansys' industry-leading electromagnetic field simulation software helps predict reliability and noise, vibration and harshness. Additionally, modeling thermal behavior of batteries during all stages of the design cycle is now easier than ever by using a streamlined workflow and new capabilities that simulate the important effects of capacity fade and cell life.

Supporting 5G, Ansys 2020 R2 advances phased array antenna analysis to enable engineers to simulate larger, more complex designs with scalable leveraging of HPC. Additionally, engineers may leverage significant advances for integrated circuit (IC), package and board workflows, enabling electronics reliability and electrothermal modeling. Lastly, on-chip device modeling combined with 3D electromagnetic simulation software provides gold standard verification for sensitive ICs.

"Across every industry, COVID-19 has forced engineering teams to work differently and find new ways to innovate. Simulation unlocks the potential of these distributed teams, enabling them to achieve more with less while quickly responding to the changing demands of their customers," said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president, Ansys. "Ansys 2020 R2 provides the building blocks that help companies accelerate innovation and expedite the development of high-quality products for customers around the world."

