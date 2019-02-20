ANSYS Expands Materials Teaching Support With New CES EduPack 2019 From Granta

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Through its recent acquisition of Granta Design, ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) is supporting educators in teaching vital topics relating to materials to the next generation of students with the newly released CES EduPack™ 2019. Now extended to support a range of teaching approaches, this groundbreaking set of materials education resources supports materials teaching for engineering, design, science and sustainable development courses from pre-university to the advanced graduate level at more than 1,000 universities and colleges worldwide.

Among other enhancements, the 2019 release introduces a new Materials Science & Engineering (MS&E) Edition, which addresses key challenges of teaching introductory materials courses — large class sizes, students with different interests and backgrounds, and the need to communicate fundamental knowledge. The MS&E Edition offers interactive tools, like the Phase Diagram Tool, that promote active discovery and enable students to visually explore the vital relationships between materials processing, structures, and properties. These tools complement existing CES EduPack resources to support the full range of design-led and science-led teaching approaches. CES EduPack is now an ideal companion to all leading materials textbooks, including those authored by Callister, Ashby, or Shackelford.

"The Phase Diagram Tool is an extremely valuable interactive simulation that effectively demonstrates to users the interpretation of phase diagrams and how this information may be applied to understanding the development of microstructure," said Bill Callister, professor, University of Utah.

With the acquisition of Granta, ANSYS also empowers educational institutions to lead Eco Design and Sustainable Development programs.

"CES EduPack 2019 supports educators that are using the UN Sustainable Development Goals as a starting point for project work around social equality, justice and technological developments," said Mike Ashby, professor and co-founder of Granta. "Through regular updates to sustainable development data and the addition of new topics such as additive manufacturing and biocomposites to link materials use to real-world production and manufacturing, CES EduPack 2019 empowers students to make stronger design decisions."

Additional CES EduPack 2019 enhancements include Spanish and German versions and enhanced accessibility enabling users to navigate using keyboard shortcuts. High contrast home pages, informative tool tips and improved font size settings improve the experience for all users, including those with visual impairments and those who use screen readers.

To learn more about CES EduPack 2019, please join a live webinar on Feb. 26: https://www.grantadesign.com/event/education/webinar-education/whats-new-to-support-materials-teaching-in-2019/

To learn more about MS&E, please join a live webinar featuring Professor Mike Ashby on Mar. 7: https://www.grantadesign.com/event/education/webinar-education/bringing-mse-to-life-the-new-materials-science-and-engineering-edition/

