Ansys Launches "Art of Simulation" Image Competition

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help commemorate its 50th anniversary, Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) is celebrating the achievements of its customers and student community with the inaugural Art of Simulation image competition. The contest will spotlight striking, eye-catching simulation designs and provide a glimpse into how Ansys users leverage simulation as a virtual superpower to create the next generation of innovative products.

Ansys launches inaugural Art of Simulation image competition

Ansys users are invited to submit designs created with Ansys simulation solutions in 16 categories spanning critical areas of physics, including fluids, electromagnetics, optical, systems, 3D design, structures, semiconductors, embedded, multiphysics and more. A panel of Ansys judges will choose the top 10 entries in each category to compete in the semifinals. Those submissions will advance to a dynamic second round of voting — a public-facing online voting site — where global Ansys users will evaluate entries based on the uniqueness and usefulness of the simulation's application and its visual impact.

The winning images will be showcased on the Ansys website, News Center and social channels. They may also be featured in upcoming Ansys digital campaigns and in Ansys publications. Winners will receive a distinguished trophy that honors their accomplishment and a digital badge.

"For five decades, engineers have relied on Ansys simulations as their go-to superpower for tackling highly-complex design challenges," said Lynn Ledwith, vice president of marketing, Ansys. "This contest provides users with a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate that their work is not only a cutting-edge technical achievement, but also artistic, imaginative and beautiful."

Simulations captured in high-resolution images may be submitted between June 10, 2020 and October 2, 2020 at 5 p.m. EDT. Public voting begins at 8 a.m. EDT on October 19, 2020 and closes at 5 p.m. EST on November 13, 2020. Winners will be notified in early December 2020.

Full entry and eligibility information can be found on the contest website.

