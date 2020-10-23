Ansys Receives Two TSMC Open Innovation Platform Partner of the Year Awards

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

TSMC fabrication operator examining a mask reticle for 12-inch wafers.

Ansys secured an award in the category of Joint Development of 3nm Design Infrastructure for delivering foundry-certified, state-of-the-art power integrity and electromigration signoff verification tools for TSMC's 3nm process technology

Ansys earned an award in the category of Joint Development of 3D-IC Design Productivity Solution for providing a foundry-certified advanced semiconductor design for TSMC's 3D-IC advanced packaging technologies

TSMC awarded Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) two Open Integration Platform (OIP) Partner of the Year awards. Ansys' multiphysics simulation solutions for TSMC's world-class 3nm process and highly sophisticated three-dimensional integrated circuit (3D-IC) advanced packaging technologies help mutual customers speed the design of smartphone, high-performance computing, automotive and Internet of Things systems.

Ansys secured an award in the category of Joint Development of 3nm Design Infrastructure for delivering Ansys® RedHawk-SC™ and Ansys® Totem™. These foundry-certified, state-of-the-art power integrity and electromigration signoff tools were optimized for TSMC's 3nm process technology, enabling customers to satisfy key power, thermal and reliability requirements for cutting-edge applications.

Additionally, Ansys earned an award in the category of Joint Development of 3D-IC Design Productivity Solution for providing Ansys® RedHawk™, Ansys® RedHawk-SC Electrothermal™ and Ansys® RaptorH™. These advanced semiconductor analysis tools were certified for the latest variant of TSMC's high-speed, leading-edge CoWoS® and InFO 3D-IC packaging technologies, empowering customers to simulate and alleviate power and thermal reliability issues and to achieve optimal electrical performance.

"We're pleased to congratulate Ansys as the winner of two 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year awards. These awards are a testament to their delivery of multiphysics simulation solutions that enable customer design success, benefitting from the significant power and performance boost of TSMC's latest and most advanced technologies," said Suk Lee, senior director of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. "Together, we will continue to overcome customers' design challenges and speed breakthrough silicon innovations with increased confidence."

"Mutual customers rely on Ansys' industry-leading simulation solutions to ensure maximum electronics system performance and reliability for next-generation system-on-chip architectures and groundbreaking 3D-IC design solutions," said John Lee, vice president and general manager at Ansys. "Receiving two TSMC OIP Partner of the Year awards for 3nm and 3DIC design solutions reflects our long-time role as a trusted signoff partner for TSMC's latest technologies and Ansys is committed to continuing that tradition, helping TSMC drive development of new silicon systems for highly innovative applications."

