Ansys Recognized as 2020 Bay Area Best Place to Work

PITTSBURGH, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) has been recognized as a winner of the 2020 Bay Area Best Places to Work for creating an exceptional employee workplace. The awards program was presented by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal.

Award applicants were evaluated and ranked across five categories according to the number of Bay Area employees. The ranking found companies in the region whose employees rated them as the highest on such values as collaboration, solid compensation, benefits offerings, management practices, other amenities and fun.

"Being honored as a Bay Area Best Place to Work is a testament to our team's increasingly diverse and inclusive culture, which incorporates valuable perspectives and backgrounds to solve complex challenges for our customers," said Julie Murphy, vice president, human resources, Ansys. "Our best and brightest innovators bring their whole selves to work, where each employee feels respected and all ideas are appreciated as we work together as ONE Ansys to capture market opportunities. We look forward to furthering our employees' development in the Bay Area and throughout our global offices."

About 2020 Bay Area Best Places to Work

Best Places to Work is an innovative publication and awards program produced by the San Francisco Business Times and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. The rankings were determined by surveys that went directly to employees who answered a series of questions. The survey was administered online by the employers and through a service provided by Quantum Workplace, our research partner. The rankings are numeric based on Quantum's scoring process. By ranking companies and sharing best practices, we facilitate idea sharing and help other companies learn from the best.

About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Media Mary Kate Joyce 724.820.4368 [email protected]







Investors Annette N. Arribas, IRC 724.820.3700 [email protected]

