ANSYS Recognized As A Leader In Corporate Sustainability

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Knights, a media and research company dedicated to promoting corporate sustainability, named ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) to its 2019 global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World index (Global 100).

Corporate Knights determined the Global 100 following a rigorous analysis of 7,500 publicly listed companies spanning every industry with US$1 billion or more in revenues. The organization analyzed a suite of 21 key performance indicators covering resource management, employee management, clean revenue and supplier performance.

Corporate Knights also measured Global 100 companies against companies tracked within the MSCI All Country World Index, which analyzes global stock market activity. The comparison revealed that sustainability-focused companies generally delivered more revenue for investors and had better corporate longevity.

"ANSYS simulation enables engineers around the globe to create a more sustainable world. We strive to be a corporate leader in sustainability and we are honored to be included within the Global 100 index," said Maria Shields, senior vice president and CFO at ANSYS. "Placement on this list reflects ANSYS' ongoing focus on the environmental, social, and governance issues arising in our culture and operations at every level."

