Ansys to Showcase Predictive Simulation Insights for Sustainable Mobility at CES 2023

From a next-gen e-bike to an electrified vehicle inverter, Ansys' comprehensive simulation solutions are helping transform the mobility market and support sustainability efforts

During CES 2023, Ansys will present the latest simulation solutions impacting sustainable mobility

In-booth exhibits will showcase the latest innovations from AWS, Bianchi, Microsoft, Turntide and more

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During CES 2023, Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) will showcase how its comprehensive simulation solutions are accelerating a connected, autonomous, shared, and electric future for the mobility industry. Alongside customers and partners, Ansys will present industry-leading initiatives in electrification and autonomy.

From startups to industry giants, Ansys provides partners and companies with the simulation expertise, global scale, and open ecosystem to efficiently deliver on mobility initiatives. Engineering teams around the world turn to Ansys simulation solutions to transform new ideas into realities. At the ZF Group (ZF), for example, engineers are relying on Ansys to streamline and speed up the development, virtual prototyping, verification, and safety validation of sustainable mobility solutions.

"Simulation is among the core elements of digital transformation needed to revolutionize our product development," said Helmut Schmid, manager simulation e-motor, advanced engineering at the ZF Group. "Ansys solutions deliver on the promise of shorter development cycles and less prototyping, ultimately enabling us to pass on lower costs to our customers and keep us on the road to net zero. We value our ongoing collaboration with Ansys, and the joint efforts made in digitalizing our R&D processes to help steer our mobility solutions in new directions."

With Ansys, engineers can gain valuable insight into how products will work without physical prototypes – conserving resources and lowering emissions.

Ansys' booth at CES will provide attendees with examples of ongoing collaborations that are shaping the mobility industry. Highlights from Ansys and partner booths include:

Autotalks: Spotlight on Autotalk's V2X (Vehicle to Everything) ZooZ device, on display in the booth, which helps enable micro-mobility, such as Bianchi's e-bike, to communicate with V2X-equipped vehicles and infrastructure in an aim to reduce accidents and protect those that are most vulnerable on the road. LVCC – Ansys Booth 4401

Spotlight on Autotalk's V2X (Vehicle to Everything) ZooZ device, on display in the booth, which helps enable micro-mobility, such as Bianchi's e-bike, to communicate with V2X-equipped vehicles and infrastructure in an aim to reduce accidents and protect those that are most vulnerable on the road. Amazon Web Services (AWS) : Information on how Ansys Gateway powered by AWS allows easy access and deployment of Ansys simulations for the automotive industry on AWS. LVCC – AWS Booth 4001, Friday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m.

: Information on how Ansys Gateway powered by AWS allows easy access and deployment of Ansys simulations for the automotive industry on AWS. Bianchi: Exhibit of E-Omnia electric bike, developed using Ansys simulation for virtual prototyping. LVCC – Ansys Booth 4401

Exhibit of E-Omnia electric bike, developed using Ansys simulation for virtual prototyping. Microsoft : Insight into an autonomous vehicle development workflow in conjunction with National Instruments and Microsoft, highlighting Microsoft and Ansys' strategic partnership, focused in part on autonomous vehicle development on Azure. LVCC – Microsoft Booth 6017

: Insight into an autonomous vehicle development workflow in conjunction with National Instruments and Microsoft, highlighting Microsoft and Ansys' strategic partnership, focused in part on autonomous vehicle development on Azure. Praan : Integration of Praan's HIVE, created using Ansys simulation solutions to understand fan requirements and develop specifications, purifying air in the meeting and hospitality rooms. LVCC – Ansys Booth 4401

: Integration of Praan's HIVE, created using Ansys simulation solutions to understand fan requirements and develop specifications, purifying air in the meeting and hospitality rooms. Turntide: Display on the company's batteries and inverters, designed and tested with the help of Ansys simulation. LVCC – Ansys Booth 4401

"With the power of simulation, our customers speed time to market, ensure resources are used efficiently, reduce product footprints, and save costs. By taking a leap of certainty with the Ansys simulation ecosystem, mobility companies can grasp the incredible opportunities in front of them," said Walt Hearn, vice president of worldwide sales and customer excellence at Ansys. "Advancements in technology and consumer expectations are setting new standards for mobility, and we look forward to showcasing our industry-leading solutions alongside our customers and partners at CES."

Multiple subject matter experts, including Judy Curran (chief technologist of the automotive industry), Steve Bleymaier (chief technologist of the aerospace and defense industry) and Christophe Bianchi (chief technologist of the healthcare and high-tech industries), will be on site to discuss how Ansys can help tackle the industry's most complex challenges.

To learn more about ZF's mobility solutions, visit ZF booth #4224 at CES.

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

