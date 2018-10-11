ANSYS Wins Three TSMC Awards During Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With state-of-the-art power and reliability analysis solutions, TSMC and ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS) enable customers to confidently develop next-generation artificial intelligence, 5G, mobile, high performance computing and automotive applications. In recognition of ANSYS' comprehensive solutions, TSMC presented ANSYS with three awards at the TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Ecosystem Forum.

ANSYS secured two 2018 OIP Partner of the Year awards in the categories of Joint Development 5nm Design Infrastructure and Joint Delivery of WoW Design Solution. ANSYS received the award for the Joint Development 5nm Design Infrastructure for ANSYS' delivery of foundry-certified power integrity and reliability analysis solutions for semiconductor intellectual properties (IPs) and systems-on-chips (SoCs) designed using TSMC 5nm FinFET technology. ANSYS won the award for the Joint Delivery of WoW Design Solution for its delivery of power integrity, signal integrity, electromigration (EM) and thermal reliability solutions for chip-package co-simulation and co-analysis.

ANSYS received the 2018 OIP Forum Customers' Choice Award in the category of Best Paper for "Automotive Reliability Challenges and Solutions for TSMC 7nm Technology." Presented at TSMC's 2018 OIP Ecosystem Forum in North America, the paper garnered one of the highest average scores by the attendees. The paper discussed challenges and solutions for addressing stringent automotive reliability requirements for advanced TSMC 7nm designs, including EM, thermal analysis, statistical EM budgeting and electrostatic discharge analysis.

"ANSYS is a key partner in the OIP ecosystem and we are pleased to recognize their continued efforts for providing critical simulation solutions," said Suk Lee, senior director, design infrastructure marketing division at TSMC. "ANSYS helps our customers address complex multiphysics challenges across IP, SoC, and package to achieve faster design convergence with increased confidence."

"Designers are leveraging multiphysics simulations to address the growing interdependency of various effects such as power, thermal and reliability across the chip, package and system to achieve better performance without over design," said John Lee, general manager at ANSYS. "Receiving two TSMC Partner of the Year Awards and winning the Customer's Choice Award for automotive reliability solutions at OIP are testament to our partnership and the value ANSYS delivers for electronics system reliability."

ANSYS solutions will be featured in various technical tracks during TSMC's OIP Ecosystem Forum in Nanjing, China on Oct. 30, 2018.

