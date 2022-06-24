Antacids Market Size to Grow by USD 712.45 Million | 41% of the market growth will originate from North America| Technavio

Antacids Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.37% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 712.45 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advance Pharmaceutical Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corp., Bayer AG, Cardinal Health Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Humco Holding Group Inc., iNova Pharmaceuticals, Johnson and Johnson, Neogen Corp., Novartis AG, NuCare Laboratories India, Pfizer Inc., Pharmaceutical Associates Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., United Natural Foods Inc., WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp., and The Procter and Gamble Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 5 Vendor Analysis of Antacids Market

AmerisourceBergen Corp.

The company offers various products including pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies, and relates equipment and services to various healthcare providers. The company offers antacids that is a naturally made water dissolving formula to cure acidity and heartburn, under the brand name of American Health Packaging.

Bayer AG

The company offers antacids that help neutralize excess stomach acids, offering fast, effective relief from indigestion and heartburn, under the brand name of Rennie.

Cardinal Health Inc.

The company offers antacids that give relief of heartburn, sour stomach, acid indigestion and to alleviate or relieve the symptoms of gas, under the brand name of Cardinal Health.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

The company offers antacids that can treate symptoms of heartburn and gastric discomfort, under the brand name of GSK.

Humco Holding Group Inc.

The company offers products such as active pharmaceutical ingredients, drug delivery vehicles, hormone concentrates and over-the-counter medicines. The company offers antacids that deliver clinically proven heartburn relief, under the brand name of Humco.

Antacids Market Segment Highlights

Type

Non-symmetric Antacids: The non-systemic antacids segment is expected to grow at a moderate rate in the coming years owing to better efficacy demonstrated when used in combination. In addition, the drugs used as combination therapies minimize the adverse effects and effectively treat GERD and acid reflux.



Symmetric Antacids

Geography

North America: 41% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for antacids in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and ROW. The high prevalence of GERD for which antacids are predominantly used, the increasing preference for OTC medications, and the practice of self-medication among the population will fuel the antacids market growth in North America over the forecast period.

during the forecast period. US and are the key markets for antacids in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in and ROW. The high prevalence of GERD for which antacids are predominantly used, the increasing preference for OTC medications, and the practice of self-medication among the population will fuel the antacids market growth in over the forecast period.

Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Non-symmetric antacids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Symmetric antacids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AmerisourceBergen Corp.

10.4 Bayer AG

10.5 Cardinal Health Inc.

10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

10.7 Humco Holding Group Inc.

10.8 Johnson and Johnson

10.9 Novartis AG

10.10 Sanofi SA

10.11 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

10.12 WellSpring Pharmaceutical Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

