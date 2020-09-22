Antares Joint Venture Awarded OASIS Small Business Contracts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antares, a joint venture between Huntsville-based companies Applied Technologies Group and Avion Solutions, is pleased to announce awards as a prime vendor in both Pool 1 and Pool 3 on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) Small Business and 8(a) contract vehicles.

OASIS and OASIS Small Business (SB) are GSA multiple award, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts that provide flexible and innovative solutions for complex professional services. The OASIS IDIQ contract covers core disciplines, including services in engineering, logistics, and program management.

"These awards allow existing and future customers easier, more direct access to the unique solutions we deliver," said Angela Biekert, President of Applied Technologies Group. "We look forward to bringing our expertise to the Antares joint venture with Avion Solutions."

About Antares

Antares is an SBA All-Small Mentor Protégé Program Joint Venture between Applied Technologies Group (Protégé and Managing Partner) and Avion Solutions (Mentor). Antares offers Department of Defense (DoD) and Federal clients custom, effective solutions to their engineering and logistics challenges. To learn more about how Antares can benefit your organization, contact [email protected].

