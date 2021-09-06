Antech offers first predictive test and proactive plan of care for feline CKD

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WVC Annual Conference booth #1759 -- Antech Diagnostics, in partnership with Royal Canin, has added a nutritional option for cats to its renal portfolio, which offers veterinary medicine's most comprehensive solution for prediction, early diagnosis, staging and monitoring of feline chronic kidney disease (CKD). Antech and Royal Canin will detail the nutrition option and discuss its utility as an early intervention strategy in an educational session at WVC on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Antech will also offer live and on-demand educational sessions for several of its novel diagnostic innovations, including CADET® BRAF/PLUS and the Canine CE-IBD assay, as well as two in-depth sessions on CT and advanced imaging through its Sound Imaging brand.

Through its ability to predict feline CKD up to two years before it occurs, RenalTech® has created thousands of opportunities for cat owners to maximize the value of early interventions to treat disease before it occurs. Royal Canin's Renal Support Early Consult rounds out Antech's renal portfolio, creating a Proactive Care Plan for feline CKD. The new nutrition option offers the appropriate nutrient changes for managing early feline CKD: it is specially formulated to help stimulate appetite, high in calories and nutrients, contains a specialized antioxidant complex, fatty acids from fish oil, moderate phosphorus level and targeted levels of protein for optimal kidney function. Antech's Dr. Jennifer Lopez, DVM, MBA, and Royal Canin's Dr. Adrienne Bautista, DVM, PhD, DABVT, will discuss the expanded renal solution at WVC in: "CKD, You Don't Know Me: Prediction, Diagnosis and Nutritional Management in partnership with Royal Canin," on Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 10:35 am – 12:25 pm PT (Lagoon H, Level 2).

"RenalTech is having an overwhelmingly positive impact on the way veterinarians treat—and pet owners want to treat—chronic kidney disease in cats," said Dr. Jennifer Ogeer, DVM, MSc., MBA, MA, Antech's vice president of Medical Science & Innovation. "Now that veterinarians can predict the onset of disease up to two years before it occurs, we absolutely need new early care strategies. Nutritional changes are one of the most effective approaches, and Antech and Royal Canin's approach is specifically formulated to give veterinarians an outstanding opportunity to support the best possible outlook for cats facing disease."

"The ability to predict disease allows for a new care pathway for feline CKD that represents an improved standard of care," said Todd East DVM, Director of Veterinary Affairs at Royal Canin. "This new pathway includes greater engagement between veterinarians, pet owners and pets through more regular veterinary visits, the opportunity to monitor kidney values over time, and now, a specialized diet formulated specifically for early CKD and available by veterinary authorization from Royal Canin. We predict a brighter future for cats and their people."

Also at WVC, Antech is offering the following educational sessions:

Implementing CT into your Practice: Making CT work in a General Practice

Dr. Ken Waller, DACVR, Tuesday 3:00pm-3:25pm PT, Exhibit Hall Learning Lounge

Advancing Imaging in Everyday Cases: Do you know what you are missing?

Dr. Ken Waller, DACVR, Tuesday 3:30pm-3:55pm PT, Exhibit Hall Learning Lounge

An Easier Way to Diagnose and Monitor Canine Bladder and Prostate Cancer

Dr. Sue Ettinger, DVM, DACVIM (Oncology), on-demand

Advancing Diagnostic Options for Chronic Enteropathies in Dogs

Dr. Jennifer Lopez, DVM, MBA, on-demand

WVC attendees can learn more about Antech's products and educational sessions by visiting booth #1759. For additional information and access to on-demand educational sessions, please visit Antech's virtual WVC hub at: https://web.antechdiagnostics.com/antech_wvc_2021#

