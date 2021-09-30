Antena 3 Internacional celebrates 25 years of television in the Americas

MADRID, September 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Antena 3 Internacional celebrates 25 years in the Americas as the first private Spanish signal. A quarter of a century has passed since it came on air in Mexico, and today it can boast about entering more than 20 million homes in some thirty countries every day.

With its own style, Antena 3 Internacional is the reference in quality information with three daily news programs, covering current events in Spain and worldwide, always on location, and with the magazine 'Espejo Público'. All of this coexists with analysis and interview programs that give depth to the information, such as 'Lo de Évole', welcoming personalities such as Pope Francis or Lionel Messi; 'Equipo de Investigación'; 'Pongamos que hablo de...'; and 'Te lo vas a comer'.

Throughout these 25 years, Antena 3 Internacional has also become the home of entertainment, adapting with great success international formats such as 'The Alphabet Game', the different editions of 'The Voice' and 'Wheel of Fortune At the same time, it has also created programs that have gone on to be replicated in other markets such as 'Tu Cara Me Suena', and promoting programs such as 'El Hormiguero 3.0', where each season becomes bigger and bigger with internationally renowned guests.

Mar Martínez-Raposo: "We want to celebrate these 25 years, above all, by thanking the audience for their loyalty and also the operators who have backed our content, among so many offers to choose from. It was not easy to come up with a Spanish signal 25 years ago. And, of course, we were unaware that the foundation was being laid for a new era of audiovisual globalization that is now at its peak."

To commemorate this anniversary, the channel has prepared several pieces to broadcast and to remember those series and programs that have marked several generations, becoming part of the history of television, such as 'Aquí no hay quien viva', 'Sorpresa, sorpresa', 'El Hormiguero 3.0', or 'La Ruleta de la Suerte'. And series that have charmed critics and viewers alike, such as 'Gran Hotel', 'Velvet', 'El Internado', 'El Barco'; 'Física o Química'; 'El secreto de Puente Viejo' y 'Amar es para siempre'.

Antena 3 Internacional is, above all, the beginning of an exciting journey abroad for the ATRESMEDIA group, which currently operates three other international channels: Atreseries, HOLA TV, Atrescine, and the video platform, ATRESplayer Premium.

In addition, and thanks to the reach of social networks, the channel has transcended the small screen to reach an audience eager for real-time information, where live shows and talent shows create communities around what happens during and after each broadcast. For all these communities, the channel's website (www.antena3internacional.com) has organized different promotions to celebrate the anniversary and test the followers of Antena 3 Internacional with the following hashtags #Antena3IntCumple25 and #Felices25Antena3Int.

Atresmedia Internacional is the management arm of the ATRESMEDIA Group that integrates four international channels: Antena 3, Atreseries, Atrescine, and ¡HOLA! TV, as well as the international version of the ATRESPlayer Premium platform. Positioned as one of the world leaders in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, ATRESMEDIA is also the private European operator with the most signals and the largest number of subscribers outside its borders, with an outstanding presence in all Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America as well as in the United States. Atresmedia Internacional is committed to quality and variety, giving all its channels their own recognizable personality through a complementary offering for the whole family, which includes current affairs, entertainment, information, new series, as well as exclusive access to celebrities and the latest news on movies, fashion, and beauty.

