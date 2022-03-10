Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market 2022-2026 | Increasing Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Boost Growth | Technavio

Although the increasing healthcare spending worldwide, development of novel drugs and treatments, rising cases of anterior uveitis will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of healthcare, side effects associated with usage of anterior uveitis medicines, and stringent government regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market is segmented as below:

Type

Medications



Surgery

Geography

North America



Asia



Europe



Rest Of World (ROW)

Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our anterior uveitis treatment market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the anterior uveitis treatment market growth during the next few years.

Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market, including some of the vendors such as AbbVie Inc., Alimera Sciences Inc., Allergan Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Clearside Biomedical, Enzo Biochem Inc., EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Viatris Inc., Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., American Academy of Ophthalmology, among others.

Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist anterior uveitis treatment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the anterior uveitis treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the anterior uveitis treatment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anterior uveitis treatment market vendors

Anterior Uveitis Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 145.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alimera Sciences Inc., Allergan Plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Clearside Biomedical, Enzo Biochem Inc., EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Viatris Inc., Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., American Academy of Ophthalmology, L V PRASAD EYE INSTITUTE, Melinta Therapeutics LLC, and Prometheus Laboratories Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Medications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Medications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Medications - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Medications - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Medications - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Surgery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Surgery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 85: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: AbbVie Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: AbbVie Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Alimera Sciences Inc.

Exhibit 89: Alimera Sciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Alimera Sciences Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Alimera Sciences Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Exhibit 92: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 95: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Clearside Biomedical

Exhibit 97: Clearside Biomedical - Overview



Exhibit 98: Clearside Biomedical - Key news



Exhibit 99: Clearside Biomedical - Key offerings

10.7 Enzo Biochem Inc.

Exhibit 100: Enzo Biochem Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Enzo Biochem Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 102: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Exhibit 105: Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Novartis AG

Exhibit 108: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 109: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.11 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 112: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Pfizer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Pfizer Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 121: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 122: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

