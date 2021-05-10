Anterix Active Ecosystem Program Launches

Anterix and 37 charter members collaborate to drive a new technology landscape at 900 MHz. Tweet this

"We've regularly talked about the scale and scope benefits to the utility sector of collective action at 900 MHz. The launch of this program is key to driving those benefits, and it highlights what we view as momentum toward private LTE throughout the entire utility ecosystem," said Anterix President & CEO Rob Schwartz. "Our Anterix Active Ecosystem Program will provide members with the collaborative environment needed to further develop secure and resilient private wireless broadband solutions, fully under the utility's control, to address current and future energy needs. We couldn't be more excited to see leaders across the technology landscape joining together to advance private broadband at 900 MHz for the critical needs of utilities."

4RF: "At 4RF, we have extensive experience of providing future-proof SCADA networks to the utility sector," said 4RF CEO Ian Troughton. "The addition of Anterix's 900 MHz nationwide low-band spectrum strengthens the Aprisa family offering for critical infrastructure networks."

Burns & McDonnell: "As the premier design and construction firm for utility PLTE networks, our firm sees spectrum as a key support for building out the distributed grid we envision as an industry," says Matt Olson, vice president of Networks, Integration, and Automation at Burns & McDonnell. "The coverage and advantageous infrastructure economics provided by sub 1 GHz spectrum solutions makes it an ideal foundational spectrum for deploying PLTE across a utility territory. Bringing the industry together with Ecosystem Week provides much needed focus on a robust end-to-end utility ecosystem."

GE: "GE was proud to work with Anterix on the first FCC certified gateway for 900 MHz, and we're equally as proud to join the Anterix Ecosystem Program to continue to grow the 900 MHz ecosystem," said Chris Trabold, General Manager-Industrial Communications, GE Grid Solutions. "High bandwidth, low latency private LTE on Anterix 900 MHz is an ideal solution for the broadband communications challenges utilities are facing as they modernize their grids."

Hitachi ABB Power Grids: "As utilities and industry focus on digitalization, renewables integration, and our carbon-neutral future, intelligent systems and solutions place new demands on communication networks," said Michael Atkinson, senior vice president, North America, Grid Automation at Hitachi ABB Power Grids. "Our ability to integrate multiple communication technologies such as Anterix's 900 MHz private LTE spectrum enables Hitachi ABB Power Grids to help our customers reach new levels of operational efficiency, resilience, security and service innovation."

Motorola Solutions: "Motorola Solutions has decades of experience providing mission-critical communications infrastructure and purpose-built devices in the 900 MHz spectrum and is proud to have helped define the more recent broadband opportunity in the band," said Scott Schoepel, Vice President, Global Enterprise, Motorola Solutions. "We are looking forward to bringing our unique perspective to the Anterix Active Ecosystem Program and working with other members to help utilities realize the full potential of utility grade private broadband."

Nokia: "As a charter member of the Anterix Active Ecosystem Program, and a global leader in industrial-grade and mission-critical private LTE deployments, Nokia offers the first FCC-certified radio supporting Anterix spectrum that power utilities can deploy today in private LTE solutions. This will allow them to address critical use cases that transform their grid operations and business models," said Matt Young, head of Nokia's Enterprise business in North America.

Q-Net: "Utilities and defense systems demand the absolute strongest network cybersecurity, which is why Q-Net Security has chosen to collaborate with Anterix - combining our best-in-class technology with Anterix transformative solutions to deliver this industry-leading package," said Dr. Ronald Indeck, CEO at Q-Net Security. "As a charter member of the Anterix Active Ecosystem Program, we join a community focused on securing critical national infrastructure by bringing a range of products and solutions to the utility sector at 900 MHz."

Telit: "Joining the Anterix Active Ecosystem allows Telit to pair our 20 years of innovative IoT experience with Anterix's 900 MHz spectrum to better provide mission critical connectivity that provides security, scalability and enterprise-grade performance," said Jitender Vohra, Director of Product Marketing, North America at Telit. "We're looking forward to working with Anterix to help utilities optimize energy distribution, reduce operating expenses and improve customer service."

As part of the program launch, this week Anterix is dedicating three consecutive episodes of its engaging Industry Insights roundtable series to hear perspectives of nine charter members:

CHARTER MEMBERS OF THE ANTERIX ACTIVE ECOSYSTEM PROGRAM

4RF

Accelleran

Atomation

Atos

BEC Technologies

Bittium

Burns & McDonnell

CISCO

CMG Consulting

Council Rock

Druid Software

Encore Networks

Ericsson

Expeto

GE

Hitachi ABB Power Grids

Index AR Solutions

Itron

Kognitiv Spark

LineVision

Motorola Solutions

Multi-Tech Systems

Nighthawk

Nokia

Onclave Networks

Qnet

Qubitekk

Redline Communications

Sentient Energy

Sequans

Sierra Wireless

Sonim Technologies

Tecore Networks

Telit

Tilson

u-blox

West Monroe Partners

About Anterix

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE broadband solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations.

Contacts

Natasha Vecchiarelli

Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Anterix

973-531-4397

[email protected]

James Fuller

Executive Vice President

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

240-393-1369

[email protected]

SOURCE Anterix Inc.

Related Links

https://www.anterix.com

