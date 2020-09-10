Anterix Announces Investor Update Call

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) will host a conference call on September 16, 2020 at 4:30pm ET to discuss its recently issued 1st quarter 2021 results. Interested parties can participate by dialing 1-888-267-2845 and using the following conference code: 614100. A replay of the call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations webpage which can be accessed at https://www.anterix.com/events/.

At Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX), we are focused on delivering transformative broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations. We are led by a team of professionals with significant telecommunications, technology, tower, utility, and investment experience.

Tim Gray

Chief Financial Officer

973-771-0981

[email protected]

Christopher Guttman-McCabe

CGM Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

