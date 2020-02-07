Anterix Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Investor Conference Call

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix, (NASDAQ: ATEX), will host a conference call to discuss its recently issued third quarter fiscal 2020 results on February 19, 2020 at 4:45 pm ET. Interested parties can participate in the call by dialing 888-267-2845 and using the conference code 527948. A replay of the call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations webpage which can be accessed at https://www.anterix.com/events/.

Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) empowers the modernization of critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses by enabling private broadband connectivity. Our foundational spectrum enables risk mitigation and meets evolving business needs, with greater cyber security, resiliency and control. Anterix is the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix is currently pursuing a regulatory proceeding at the Federal Communications Commission that seeks to modernize and realign the 900 MHz band by allowing it to be utilized for the deployment of broadband networks, technologies and solutions. Our chairman and our CEO co-founded Nextel Communications and have significant experience in telecom operations and innovative spectrum initiatives.

