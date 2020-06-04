Antero Midstream Announces Change to a Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

DENVER, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) ("Antero Midstream" or the "Company") today announced a change in the format of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") from in-person to virtual only, via a live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AM2020. The change is due to the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and to support the health and well-being of Antero Midstream's stockholders, employees and their families. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 8:00 A.M., Mountain Time.

For additional information regarding how stockholders may access, vote and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company's supplemental proxy materials filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in West Virginia and Ohio, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties. The Company's website is located at www.anteromidstream.com.

SOURCE Antero Midstream

