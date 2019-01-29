Antero Midstream Announces Launch of $600 Million Offering of Senior Notes

DENVER, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: AM) ("Antero Midstream" or the "Partnership") announced today that, subject to market conditions, it intends to offer $600 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 (the "Notes") in a private placement to eligible purchasers.

Antero Midstream intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its credit facility. The securities to be offered have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws; and unless so registered, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The notes are expected to be eligible for trading by qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S.

This press release is being issued pursuant to Rule 135c under the Securities Act, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the notes or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

Antero Midstream is a limited partnership that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties located in West Virginia and Ohio.

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Antero Midstream's control. All statements, other than historical facts included in this release, are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are based upon a number of assumptions. Although Antero Midstream believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements will be accurate or the plans, intentions or expectations expressed herein will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements.

Antero Midstream cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Antero Midstream's control, incident to the gathering and processing and fresh water and waste water treatment businesses. These risks include, but are not limited to, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the proposed simplification transaction, including the ability to obtain requisite unitholder and shareholder approval and the satisfaction of the other conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, risks that the proposed transaction may not be consummated or the benefits contemplated therefrom may not be realized, the cost savings, tax benefits and any other synergies from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected, Antero Resources Corporation's expected future growth, Antero Resources Corporation's ability to meet its drilling and development plan, commodity price volatility, ability to execute the Partnership's business strategy, competition and government regulations, actions taken by third-party producers, operators, processors and transporters, inflation, environmental risks, drilling and completion and other operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in projecting future rates of production, cash flow and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, and the other risks described under "Risk Factors" in Antero Midstream's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

For more information, contact Michael Kennedy – CFO of Antero Midstream at (303) 357-6782 or mkennedy@anteroresources.com.

