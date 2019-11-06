Antero Midstream Corporation Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock

DENVER, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) ("Antero Midstream" or the "Company") announced today the commencement of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 25,965,437 shares of common stock by certain affiliates of Warburg Pincus and certain investment funds managed by Yorktown Partners LLC. Antero Midstream will not sell any shares of common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds therefrom.

Barclays Capital Inc. is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering. The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement. When available, a copy of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectuses may be obtained from Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, (888) 603-5847.

This offering is made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed by Antero Midstream with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful without registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in West Virginia and Ohio, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties.

For more information, contact Michael Kennedy — CFO of Antero Midstream Corporation, at (303) 357-6782 or mkennedy@anteroresources.com.

