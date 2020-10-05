Antero Midstream Publishes Corporate Sustainability Report and Sets 2025 Environmental Goals

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) ("Antero Midstream" or the "Company") today announced the publication of its 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report. The report details Antero's ongoing commitment to environmental excellence, strong governance, safe operations and the communities in which it operates. The full report is available at www.anteromidstream.com/community-sustainability.

Report Highlights:

Environmental Leadership

One of the lowest GHG intensity levels in the industry



Methane leak loss rate in 2019 was 0.017%, compared to the ONE Future industry and sector targets of 1.00% and 0.280%, respectively



88% of total wastewater gathered was reused and 100% of freshwater supplied was transported by pipeline

Safety Culture and Outstanding Results

5 straight years without an employee Lost Time Incident



Lost Time Incident Rate of 0.055 in 2019 and Total Recordable Incident Rate of 0.547 are some of the lowest in the industry



7,556 employee safety training hours in 2019

Strong Governance and Gender Diversity

67% of the Board of Directors is independent



Established Environmental, Sustainability and Social Governance (ESG) Committee of Board of Directors in 2020



33% of Independent Directors and 22% of senior leadership including multiple department heads are female

Community Engagement

Established The Antero Foundation



$570,000 contributed to community and civic organizations in 2019



3,200 employee hours volunteered in 2019

2025 Environmental Goals:

100% reduction in pipeline pigging emissions

Align with TCFD and SASB guidelines in the meantime

Paul Rady, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Antero Midstream commented, "Our outstanding ESG performance exemplifies our unwavering and long-standing commitment to make every effort to do the right thing, take accountability for our actions and maintain our position as a world-class sustainable energy producer, partner and employer of choice. We are dedicated to adapting and leading, and operating ethically and responsibly. This commitment is evident in our performance and culture as we proactively care for our employees, contractors, community and the environment."

Glen Warren, President and Director of Antero Midstream said, "Natural gas is key to the energy transition and our ability to address the risks associated with climate change. As the lightest and least greenhouse gas (GHG) intensive hydrocarbon, natural gas is just as important as wind and solar in the energy mix that allows the U.S. and the globe to transition to a lower carbon future. Natural gas is a transition fuel and part of the solution. Investors, creditors, the communities in which we operate, and employees can be stakeholders in a hydrocarbon business that is natural gas focused while at the same time meeting high ESG standards."

Presentation

The Company posted its 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report presentation on its website at www.anteromidstream.com/community-sustainability. Information on the Company's website does not constitute a portion of, and is not incorporated by reference into, this press release.

Antero Midstream Corporation is a Delaware corporation that owns, operates and develops midstream gathering, compression, processing and fractionation assets located in West Virginia and Ohio, as well as integrated water assets that primarily service Antero Resources Corporation's properties. The Company's website is located at www.anteromidstream.com.

While Antero Midstream believes all historical calculations presented in this release and the Corporate Sustainability Report were completed consistent with current industry standards, the numbers provided have not been audited by a third party audit firm.

This release includes "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are not under Antero Midstream's control. All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made in this release regarding our strategy, future operations and forecasts of future events, including our environmental goals, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are management's belief, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. Although Antero Midstream believes that the plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in such statements. Except as required by law, Antero Midstream expressly disclaims any obligation to and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition, many of the standards and metrics used in preparing this release and the Corporate Sustainability Report continue to evolve and are based on management expectations and assumptions believed to be reasonable at the time of preparation but should not be considered guarantees. The standards and metrics used, and the expectations and assumptions they are based on, have not been verified by any third party.

Antero Midstream cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties incident to our business, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Antero Midstream's control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, inflation, environmental risks, Antero Resources' drilling and completion and other operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in projecting Antero Resources' future rates of production, cash flows and access to capital, the timing of development expenditures, impacts of world events, including the COVID-19 pandemic, potential shut-ins of production by producers due to lack of downstream demand or storage capacity, and the other risks described under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Antero Midstream's filings with the SEC.

This release and the Corporate Sustainability Report contain statements based on hypothetical or severely adverse scenarios and assumptions, and these statements should not necessarily be viewed as being representative of current or actual risk or forecasts of expected risk. While future events discussed in this release or the report may be significant, any significance should not be read as necessarily rising to the level of materiality of certain disclosures included in Antero Midstream's SEC filings.

