Anthem and Quest Diagnostics Form Strategic Relationship

INDIANAPOLIS and SECAUCUS, N.J., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) have entered into a strategic relationship by collaborating on a variety of outcomes-based programs designed to create an improved health care experience for consumers and providers beginning August 1, 2020.

Anthem and Quest will work together to improve efficiency in care delivery and reduce overall costs by leveraging a broad range of tools and programs to drive operational improvements, create pricing transparency, and enhance health care consumer engagement and outcomes. The strategic relationship will focus on consumers in California, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Quest Diagnostics," said Paul Marchetti, Senior VP Health Care Management of Anthem, Inc. "Quest's tools and programs will provide critical insights to enable better health care for the consumers and communities we serve."

"We value our relationship with Anthem, and are excited about the framework of this agreement," said Jim Davis, Executive Vice President, General Diagnostics of Quest Diagnostics. "We look forward to demonstrating how our innovative solutions can help Anthem drive improvements in health care."

About Anthem

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 106 million people, including more than 42 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

