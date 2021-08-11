AnthemIQ Named Commercial Lease Management Platform of the Year by PropTech

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnthemIQ, the leading commercial real estate transaction platform, has been recognized as the PropTech Breakthrough Awards Commercial Lease Management Platform of the Year. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards honors the best proptech companies, services and products around the globe in over 80+ sub-categories under 15 umbrella groups including finance, property management, data and analytics, industry leadership and more.

AnthemIQ is disrupting the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) industry with its easy-to-use digital platform which streamlines the entire transactional process from search to signed lease. AnthemIQ's innovation brings a refreshed process for brokers, tenants and the CRE industry as a whole, eliminating the tedious back and forth communication between these key players. AnthemIQ's technology is ushering in an "industrial revolution" across the CRE ecosystem, brokers are able to save time and close twice as many deals as a result.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as Commercial Lease Management Platform of the Year by the PropTech Breakthrough Awards," said Mike Ward, CEO of AnthemIQ. "We created this future-forward technology to bring tenants, brokers, and leasing agents to one platform for communication and collaboration, making the property searching and leasing process easier, faster and better. We are grateful for this award as it truly speaks to our mission."

Throughout the pandemic, major industries were faced with the challenge of continuing to drive collaboration remotely, which ultimately led CRE professionals to adopt AnthemIQ's innovative technology. Since its launch in February 2021, over 2,000 users were able to conduct business and make deals from the comfort of their own home. This platform is revolutionary for the CRE industry as it works to bring speed, convenience, transparency and personalization to the entire CRE transaction process.

For more information about AnthemIQ's CRE platform and to sign-up for a demo, visit www.anthemiq.com.

About AnthemIQ:

AnthemIQ is innovating commercial real estate tech that empowers brokers to manage their deals and engage clients on one simple platform. Co-founded by Kenny Tomlin, a serial tech entrepreneur and Chris Skyles, a leading tenant rep broker, AIQ solves the pain points of transaction management in CRE today. Our innovation helps brokers win more business, save time, and better serve their clients.

SOURCE AnthemIQ

Related Links

https://www.anthemiq.com

