Anthony & Sylvan Pools Announces Swimming Pool Safety PSA

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony & Sylvan, the largest in-ground swimming pool builder in the U.S., announced that it will air four PSAs around swimming pool safety this summer.

The PSAs titled, "10 Seconds to Safer Swimming," will discuss ensuring someone is always watching kids in the pool; how to put together a swimming pool safety kit; properly entering and exiting a pool; and how to help someone struggling to keep their head above water.

"As the largest pool builder in the country, we felt it was our duty to lead the charge to assuring safer swimming," said Mark Koide, CEO of Anthony & Sylvan Pools. "Our hope is that by spreading awareness through a medium most families view, we can help ensure a safer, more fun swimming season for all."

Anthony & Sylvan will run the PSAs, which will run throughout the Las Vegas area through September 2020. Should these score well, the company is considering expanding them to other markets in the U.S.

About Anthony & Sylvan Pools

Since 1946, families have been trusting Anthony & Sylvan to design and build their dream in-ground swimming pools. Our team of designers and craftsmen have created thousands of backyard retreats. We constantly strive for complete customer satisfaction, use the best materials for the job and uphold rigorous standards. With pools built for over 380,000 families, we must be doing something right.

Customer reviews of Anthony & Sylvan can be found on websites such as consumeraffairs.com, bbb.org, facebook.com and Google. Please join our online communities at https://www.facebook.com/anthonysylvan and http://twitter.com/anthonysylvan to view beautiful pools, receive expert advice, enter sweepstakes and contests, and receive other offers and information.

The entities doing business as Anthony & Sylvan Pools include Anthony & Sylvan Pools Corporation, Anthony & Sylvan Corp. and Anthony & Sylvan Pools North Carolina LLC. Anthony & Sylvan's statewide licenses/registrations: #SPB.0000089 and #HIC.0501976(CT); #2006201521(DE); #410512000233(DC); MHIC#129792(MD); #13VH01546700(NJ); #0023414(NV); #68766(NC); #006381(PA); #2701011419A(VA RFC/ELE); and #WV030223(WV).

Contact: Nicole Lasorda

[email protected]

610.228.0454

SOURCE Anthony & Sylvan Pools

Related Links

http://www.anthonysylvan.com/

