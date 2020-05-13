Anthony & Sylvan Pools Earns 427 Esteemed 2019 Angie's List Super Service Awards

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony & Sylvan won 427 Angie's List Super Service Awards for 2019 across a number of categories. This is Anthony & Sylvan's seventh year in a row winning the service industry's coveted Angie's List Super Service Awards, which honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie's List in 2019.

For the third straight year, all Anthony & Sylvan divisions across the country - Philadelphia, New York, Mid-Atlantic, Carolinas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Las Vegas - were honored with the Super Service Award for Pool Sales, Construction & Installation and Pool & Spa Service and Repair.

For the first year, each division has also received Angie's List Super Service Awards for Excavating, Concrete - Pouring & Repair, Ceramic Tile, Decks & Porches and Plastering.

"Service pros that receive our Angie's List Super Service Award represent the best in our network, who are consistently making great customer service their mission," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. "These pros have provided exceptional service to our members and absolutely deserve recognition for the exemplary customer service they exhibited in the past year."

"Earning 427 awards in one year is such an honor. We strive to exceed the expectations of our customers and we are humbled by this tremendous award," said Owen Sakovics, Social Media Marketing Manager for Anthony & Sylvan Pools. "Our primary goal is to deliver an excellent product with exceptional customer service. The fact that we've been able to secure 427 'A' ratings through Angie's List makes us proud that our employees are continually reaching our goals and living our values. Our tradition for excellence will continue in 2020 and beyond."

Angie's List Super Service Award winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an "A" rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade; the company must be in good standing with Angie's List, and abide by Angie's List operational guidelines. Service company ratings are updated daily on Angie's List. Companies are graded on an A through F scale in areas ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For over two decades, Angie's List has provided trusted reviews and information to help millions of consumers make smart hiring decisions. Angie's List offers more than 10 million verified reviews in over 700 service categories, providing its members a credible resource for researching and comparing local service providers. Angie's List is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and is an operating business of ANGI Homeservices.

Contact: Nicole Lasorda

[email protected]

610.228.0454

