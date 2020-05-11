Anthony D. Wilbon, Ph.D., Appointed Dean of Howard University School of Business

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony D. Wilbon, Ph.D., PMP as the dean of the School of Business," said President Wayne A. I. Frederick . "As an administrator in the School of Business, Dr. Wilbon has performed admirably, and gained the trust and confidence of faculty, students, and staff alike. He is a respected educator and academic professional who serves our students and the University with passion. I am confident that he will bring this same commitment to his new role as dean of the School of Business."

As associate dean of Academic Affairs and Administration, Wilbon was responsible for translating the University and School strategic framework into an actionable and measurable plan, directing personnel management, overseeing budgets, assisting in fundraising, managing the school's technology infrastructure, and more. In 2018, he successfully coordinated the process for the School of Business AACSB re-accreditation for both the overall School of Business and the Department of Accounting. He also led the design and implementation of the Bloomberg Finance Lab, working across project stakeholders, including the alumni sponsor and Bloomberg Corporation, to ensure a successful launch. Wilbon also managed and coordinated the Howard University School of Business Executive Lecture Series, securing CEOs from Fortune 500 corporations, major sports league executives, and leaders of major organizations as speakers, and initiated the Entrepreneurship and Non-Profit Executive Lecture Series.

"I am honored and privileged to be chosen as the fourth dean of the Howard University School of Business," said Wilbon. "We face a world with constantly evolving environmental challenges and higher education must transform itself to incorporate broader collaborations, dynamic curriculum, innovative pedagogy, and more engaging scholarly research. As an alum of Howard's MBA program, I have a vested interest in seeing us expand our strategic position as we continue to be an important contributor to business education in the global community."

Prior to joining Howard University, Wilbon was an associate professor at Morgan State University where he also served as principal investigator of the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration-funded Environmental Cooperative Science Center in collaboration with Florida A&M University. He also served as a senior information technology analyst with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and a senior management consultant with Booz-Allen and Hamilton, Inc.

Wilbon has more than 50 peer-reviewed publications, reports to Federal Agencies, and Technical Reports, as well as a published book. As a researcher and principal investigator, he has led teams that have generated several million dollars in research and contract funds. He has also served on numerous departmental, school, university, state, and national committees and organizations, including his current service as associate editor of the Engineering Management Journal.

A respected academician, Wilbon completed his bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering at Michigan State University, a master of business administration degree at Howard University School of Business, and a doctor of philosophy degree at George Washington University in Management of Science, Technology and Innovation. He is also the recipient of a Fulbright International Education Administrators Award (France), and has professional certification as a Project Management Professional (PMP®), and Six Sigma Green Belt Certification.

"As the School of Business celebrates its 50th anniversary, we are poised to leverage the historical uniqueness of Howard University by expanding our programs through new innovations in management education," said Wilbon. "I look forward to the challenge of leading our faculty, staff and students to greater ascension in thought leadership and societal impact."

