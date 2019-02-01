Anthony Dorsett Jr., Son of Hall of Fame Running Back Tony Dorsett, Announce Pre-launch of "Dorsett33cbd.com" Product Lines

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaming with one of the largest high volume, quality Hemp producers in the U.S., Anthony Dorsett Jr. is positioned to put out the highest quality CBD products on the market today and at prices the average American can afford. Anthony Jr. states, "My father uses CBD, among other things, while battling complications and symptoms from CTE. He has found that it has helped his body feel better with less pain…We both feel strongly that everyone should have access to natural alternatives that help people get off prescription medications and the addictive issues they can lead to."

Dorsett33cbd.com will feature various CBD products, including:

- CBD Tinctures 500mg / 1000mg / 1500 mg

- CBD Topicals

- CBD Soft Gels

- CBD Gummies

- CBD Pet Treats

The NFL and the NFLPA are exploring potential forms of treatment for brain injury caused by concussive hits to the head over periods of time. Anthony Dorsett Jr. hopes the NFL and NFLPA will see the benefits of non-psychoactive CBD products and possibly allowing their use.

In a 2017 Washington Post article, the World Anti-Doping Agency stated, "CBD is a powerful anti-epileptic, anti-depressant, anti-inflammatory, anti-nauseate, sleep aid, and anti-proliferative," wrote David Bearman in HuffPost. Further, GW Pharma's recent FDA approval of the CBD drug epidiolex for rare child epilepsy cases, and the new Farm Bill 2018, set in motion the legalities of CBD.

In addition, Dr. Sanjay Gupta (CNN Fame) has been in studies regarding epilepsy, and Parkinson's disease, and is well noted for changing his course regarding the positives of CBD several years ago. He, along with many other doctors, are researching CBD's potential to treat brain issues.

Anthony Dorsett Jr. states, "My father, and I realize that we are stepping into the forefront to lend a famous name to the CBD arena and the fight for a safer alternative for pain and inflammation. I am so proud and inspired by my Dad's courage to battle CTE. My family has always been a part of the fight to help others, and now through Dorsett33cbd.com the fight continues! My Dad and I feel strongly about CBD. Because of that conviction, we are now offering Dorsett33cbd.com product lines. Hopefully, one day, no one else will have to endure the battle my father fights every day."

The Dorsett33cbd.com site will be available soon. In the meantime, for updates and more details, visit cannausa.net.



For Inquiries, Contact:

Lou Martin, Jr.

208669@email4pr.com

214-499-8791

SOURCE Anthony Dorsett Jr.