Anthony J. Macchiavelli, MD, FACP, FHM is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony J. Macchiavelli, MD, FACP, FHM, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Hospitalist in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of his exceptional contributions as a Hospitalist with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, and various other leadership roles.

Anthony J. Macchiavelli

Dr. Anthony J. Macchiavelli is a highly skilled, board-certified Internist currently serving patients at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for the past ten years. Garnering 25 years of professional excellence in his field, he offers a vast repertoire of knowledge of the medical field. He currently oversees post-acute services for acutely ill patients transitioning to home or nursing care in his current position. In his various roles, Dr. Macchiavelli continues to demonstrate the highest level of professionalism, integrity, and ethics. He brought Project BOOST to AtlantiCare from the Society of Hospital Medicine ensuring safe transitions for patients leaving the hospital Dr. Macchiavelli is highly respected physician and health care leader. He has been involved in the development of 3 different Hospital Medicine programs throughout his career and was the founder of the Associates in Hospital Medicine Program at Methodist Division of Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals. In his current clinical role, Dr. Macchiavelli serves as Medical Director for the PACE program and he works in Vascular Medicine as the Medical Director for the Anticoagulation Clinic. In his duties he established a Pulmonary Embolism Response Team at AtlantiCare to better serve patients with acute venous thromboembolism (VTE) and he leads anticoagulation and VTE initiatives at AtlantiCare. He serves as a mentor for the Society of Hospital Medicine VTE-FAST Program. He is active in clinical research and has coauthored multiple papers on VTE. He served on the Standards Review Panel for the Joint Commission developing the National Patient Safety Goal for anticoagulation therapy. He lectures at multiple conferences on VTE and anticoagulation issues. He is the Chairman of AtlantiCare IRB.

Dr. Macchiavelli earned his Bachelor of Science degree in physics from the United States Military Academy at West Point. While serving in the US Army, he was gravely injured, and he was retired from the Army as a 1st Lieutenant. After recovering from his injuries, he attended the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University where he received his MD. He was the first person in the history of the country to attend medical school while undergoing vocational rehabilitation with the Veterans Administration. He also completed his internship and internal medicine residency at Graduate Hospital in Philadelphia. He is board certified in internal medicine.

Dr. Macchiavelli maintains active memberships and affiliations with several organizations. He is the Fellow of the American College of Physicians and a Fellow of the Society for Hospital Medicine, as well as a member of the Society of Vascular Medicine and the International Society of Thrombosis and Hemostasis.

Dr. Macchiavelli is active in veteran issues. He has had multiple radio appearances regarding veterans' health issues and has also presented at conferences telling his story "A Trauma Survivors Blueprint for Success" as a keynote speaker. He is an avid sports fan also devotes his time rescuing animals.

Dr. Macchiavelli is married to Mrs. Helen Macchiavelli for 23 years. He dedicates this recognition to his parents. He offers special thanks to Dr. Geno Merli, his mentor and colleague, Father Richard Antonucci, whom he helped to launch his career in math and science while developing his passion for learning, and Coach David DiFilippo who helped shape his early career.

