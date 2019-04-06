Anthony Kearns Performs "O' America" with Guitarist Laurence Juber on New CD

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenor Anthony Kearns' stirring rendition of "O, America" with guitarist Laurence Juber is now available courtesy of Pacific Records, as reported in Rolling Stone.

The recording can be downloaded on Amazon Music, iTunes, Spotify and other music content providers.

Kearns, a member of the double-platinum-winning PBS super-group The Irish Tenors, and Laurence Juber, former lead guitarist of Paul McCartney and Wings, opened the "America Salutes You: Guitar Legends II" concert in Los Angeles last December with a stirring performance of 'O, America' -- an anthem with lyrics by Brendan Graham [of "You Raise Me Up" fame] and arrangement by William Joseph.

"It was a privilege to perform with Laurence Juber and those other incredible musicians, many of whom I have admired my whole life," said Kearns, now living in Florida. "Their combined artistry was as powerful as any symphony orchestra. What made it even more outstanding was that we were all coming together to support a worthy cause."

Kearns was the only classical singer among the all-star line-up of guitar legends such as Stephen Stills, Sammy Hagar, Billy Gibbons, Dave Navarro, Joe Bonamassa, and others. Kearns' participation on stage with the rock-and-roll greats was reminiscent of the wildly-successful benefit concerts in the 1990s and early 2000s featuring renowned tenor Luciano Pavarotti with U2's Bono, Sting, and other musical giants.

"I love the emotion that is created when artists of different musical genres come together for a common cause," Kearns said. "I had a lot of fun with these legendary artists, including Billy Gibbons and Lauren Juber. I had to pinch myself a couple of times to make sure it wasn't a dream!"

Bob Okun, executive producer of the project, commented, "I was thrilled to have Anthony Kearns return to the 'America Salutes You' series to sing 'O, America.' With his incredible delivery and interpretation, the song is really relevant."

Martin Guigui, who spearheaded the project at Pacific Records, added, "Bob and I wanted the album to end on a powerful note to show the commitment of the entertainment community to America's military and emergency responders. Anthony Kearns helped us do that."

Proceeds will benefit charity. Mr. Kearns' appearance was arranged by Kirsten Fedewa and Associates, L.L.C, a public relations and talent management firm headquartered in Washington D.C.

Kirsten Fedewa (for Anthony Kearns): 202.365.6936, inquiry@fedewaconsulting.com

SOURCE Anthony Kearns