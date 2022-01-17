Anthony Phillips | Luxury Real Estate Advisors Launches Affordable Housing Initiatives To Create A Path To Homeownership For Residents With Low Income
Jan 17, 2022, 17:10 ET
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diverse Home Solutions-Nevada is the development entity for Luxury Real Estate Advisors. Diverse Home Solutions-Nevada's primary objective is to work with local municipalities and partner Boxabl to build 50-residence micro-communities on unused or underutilized land parcels in a city's urban core.
Diverse Home Solutions-Nevada communities will create affordable housing options while reducing blight from closed/boarded-up businesses or vacant land, which must be re-imagined.
For more information, visit Diverse Home Solutions-Nevada
About Luxury Real Estate Advisors
Luxury Real Estate Advisors is the preeminent provider of sales, management, and advisory services to the Las Vegas Strip luxury condo segment. Luxury Real Estate Advisors Principle is a partner of Street Dogz, providing food, clothing, and medical care to homeless people's pets.
https://www.luxrealestateadvisors.com/
About Luxury Cares
Luxury Cares partners will local animal cause group Street Dogzs provide food, clothing, and vaccinations to pets in the homeless community.
https://luxurycares.com/
About Lux Development | Diverse Home Solutions-Nevada
Diverse Home Solutions-Nevada is the development entity for Luxury Real Estate Advisors. Diverse Home Solutions-Nevada primary objective is to work with local municipalities and partner Boxabl to build 50-residence micro-communities on unused or underutilized land parcels throughout a city's urban core.
Contact:
Anthony Phillips
President | Realtor
The Luxury Companies
Advisors | Management | Charities
3960 Howard Hughes Pkwy Suite 500
Las Vegas, NV 89169
Phone: 702.482.8885
Email: [email protected]
www.LuxRealEstateAdvisors.com
License # S.0168880
SOURCE Luxury Real Estate Advisors
Share this article