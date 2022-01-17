Anthony Phillips | Partner at Luxury Real Estate Advisors Sets Veer Towers Las Vegas Record

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This extraordinary residence featured a complete renovation and offers Bellagio Lake views via its 12-ft high windows and used for celebrity photoshoots.

This Penthouse arguably has the preeminent views of the Las Vegas Strip and is one of two relevant luxury condominium projects located in the prime center strip. Combined with Veer Towers' proximity and quick access to world-class resorts, T-Mobile Arena, Raiders Stadium, and Crystals Shoppes, the accesses to amenities are unsurpassed." Moreover, Nevada's resident-friendly tax structure makes buying luxury properties compelling," stated Anthony Phillips, Founder of Luxury Real Estate Advisors, Luxury Cares and upstart Diverse Home Solutions-Nevada

About Veer Towers Las Vegas

Veer Towers offers floor plans ranging from 500 square feet to over 3400 square feet, many of which provide views of the Las Vegas Eiffel Tower, Observation Wheel, Bellagio Fountains, and NFL/Raiders Stadium. Veer Towers luxury residences offer expansive views through floor-to-ceiling windows and the finest stone flooring and countertop finishes.

Veer Towers residents experience exclusive amenities paired with the privileges of living in CityCenter Las Vegas. Atop each tower on the 37th floor, Veer Towers provides unsurpassed amenities with 360° views of Las Vegas. Cool off in the rooftop infinity-edge pool, unwind in the hot tub, grill with friends at the hospitality patio, or lounge in Veer Towers poolside cabanas.

About CityCenter Las Vegas

At Veer Towers, the excitement and energy of CityCenter/Aria, Cosmopolitan, Bellagio, and world-class shopping at Crystals are steps away. Inside this 67-acre cosmopolitan paradise, you will sample world-class cuisine from Michelin star and James Beard award-winning chefs, pamper yourself with luxurious spa treatments, or indulge in designer boutique retail therapy. CityCenter offers an unmatched collection of entertainment, gaming, shopping, dining, and incomparable nightlife. CityCenter is a 16.797-million sq ft mixed-use metropolitan development on 76 acres with a construction cost of approximately $9.2 billion.

About Luxury Real Estate Advisors

Luxury Real Estate Advisors is the preeminent provider of sales, management, and advisory services to the Las Vegas Strip luxury condo segment. Luxury Real Estate Advisors Principle is a partner of Street Dogz, providing food, clothing, and medical care to homeless people's pets.

About Luxury Cares

Luxury Cares partners with local animal cause group Street Dogzs to provide food, clothing, and vaccinations to pets in the homeless community.

About Lux Development | Diverse Home Solutions-Nevada

Luxury Development (LD) is the development entity for Luxury Real Estate Advisors. LD's primary objective is to work with local municipalities and partner Boxabl to build 50-residence micro-communities on unused or underutilized land parcels in a city's urban core.

