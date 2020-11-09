Anthony Ricciuti Appointed EVP Retail at NORR

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Brian Gerstmar, President and Chief Executive Officer of NORR, today announced the appointment of Anthony Ricciuti, RA, OAA, NCARB, to the position of Executive Vice President, Retail at the global architectural and engineering firm.

During his 20-year career at NORR, Anthony has managed more than 40 million square feet of Retail development and revitalization projects, primarily in the pharmacy, grocer and banking segments. As a licensed architect in both Canada and the US, he has earned an international reputation of successfully leading viable retail environments that enable product sales and deliver maximum value per square foot. He works in collaboration with major brands to create a retail experience that embraces consumer trends, technological advances and business imperatives.

"Under Anthony's leadership, NORR has built a strong multi-disciplinary team of architects, engineers and interior designers that collectively work to deliver on the client's goals," said Gerstmar. "He realizes the cross-sector opportunities for retailers to integrate multiple functional, programmatic, technological and social requirements into a single, holistic vision."

Through the pandemic, Anthony has been focused on essential retail and services, one of the fastest growing segments of Retail. From the design of prototypes, to contactless and touch-free shopping, to integrated pickup and staging areas, Anthony's design strategies have enhanced the consumer experience across all touch points.

"The retail world is evolving at a fast pace, and retailers and architects have the opportunity and knowledge to work in real time to connect the online and physical environments through omnichannel design," said Anthony. "It's an exciting time as we explore unique programs, integrate new technologies and design enhanced prototypes that reimagine retail."

About NORR

NORR is an employee-owned consulting practice that has set the standard for timeless designs around the world. With offices in Canada, the US, UK and UAE, the firm employs more than 700 professionals. Founded in 1938, NORR has led significant and complex projects and integrated consulting teams, offering design solutions for diverse building types and spaces. Today, our reach is global across geographies, disciplines and sectors. As a full-service integrated firm, NORR provides multi-disciplinary services including architecture, engineering (structural, mechanical and electrical), interior design, master planning and urban design and landscape architecture. We work in unison to take a client-centric approach to every project to deliver on business objectives, long-term value and efficiencies and a good user experience. We specialize in 14 market sectors comprising, Commercial, Education, Health Sciences, Hospitality, Industrial, Justice, Public Buildings, Residential, Residential Care, Restaurants, Retail, Science & Research, Sports & Recreation and Transportation.

