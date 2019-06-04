Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza Appoints Three New Executive Officers

John Reale has been named Anthony's Chief Operating Officer. A seasoned industry veteran, Reale has all the ingredients required to guide Anthony's into its next stage of growth and ensure its continued long-term success. His passion for operations, his entrepreneurial spirit and his "people first" approach come from years of experience in the food and beverage industry, including four years as Chief Operating Officer of Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, and four years as COO of Focus Brands.

Katie Knight has joined Anthony's as its new Chief Marketing Officer. She brings a wealth of experience from her prior roles, including Vice President of Advertising and Marketing at Total Wine & More, and as CMO for Carrabba's Italian Grill. Knight's collaborative approach and ability to successfully manage large-scale growth projects and find innovative solutions that improve profitability and market position will serve her well as Anthony's writes its next chapter.

Late last year Anthony's also hired a new Chief Culinary Officer, Dean Courtelis. His passion for food was forged during his two-year tenure at Amazon's Seattle headquarters, where he designed, opened and oversaw the company's first FDA-certified food manufacturing facility, and at The Cheesecake Factory, where he spent 12 years managing operations for eight restaurants in various states. With his mastery of kitchen operations, leadership skills and ability to maximize profit margins, he is set to help Anthony's culinary team reach a new level of success.

Claudia Schaefer has been appointed to the Board of Directors for Anthony's. Claudia's deep experience leading Brand Marketing and Culinary during her tenure as CMO of both Jamba Juice and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, as well as her prior experience with Chili's, uniquely positions her to advise the Anthony's executive team as they continue to drive a consumer-led approach to strategy and differentiation.

"As Anthony's plans further expansion across the U.S., we are thrilled to have these dynamic individuals join Chief People Officer Michele Zavolta and Chief Financial Officer Rebekah Cooksey on our executive team, and welcome Claudia onto our board," said Wayne Jones, CEO of Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza. "There is no doubt that John, Katie and Dean will help lead our brand to even greater heights in a competitive market, and grow our reputation as the go-to place to enjoy an authentic coal-fired oven pizza, wings, pasta or salad sourced from the freshest, most authentic ingredients."

In recent years Anthony's has grown to include 67 company-owned restaurants, including its newest location in Natick, Massachusetts, and continues to build a dedicated following of diners who appreciate its unique coal fired-focused menu and traditional Italian-American approach to cooking (no microwaves, no freezers) that makes it stand out from the rest.

Founded in 2002, and now comprising 67 company-owned restaurants in Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza has built its reputation on the heart and hard work it puts into crafting the very best pizza. Taught to demand nothing but the best by Anthony himself, the company's employees take pride in embracing authenticity and excellence in everything. Restaurant signatures include best-quality ingredients and a 900°-degree coal fire that turns out a perfectly golden charred-and-chewy crust. Popular dishes include a variety of coal-fired pizzas, oven-roasted chicken wings, homemade meatballs, Eggplant Marino (named after partner and NFL hall of famer Dan Marino), and Anthony's Classic Italian Salad. For more information, visit https://acfp.com/ or follow us on Instagram at anthonyscoalfiredpizza and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnthonysCoalFiredPizza.

