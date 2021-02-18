Anthropologie Introduces Collaboration With Peter Som

Inspired by the crisp yet rugged allure of Greece, the collection features ten effortless styles offered in sizes 00P – 26W. The only-at-Anthro pieces start with stand-out prints that take shape in easy separates, dresses, and jumpsuits reflecting a beautiful, but laid-back style.

"A partnership with Anthro is like coming home – I've had such fun working with the team on our collections. Really, we just get each other. Print, pattern, color – happy clothes – is what I love to do and it's what Anthro does better than anyone else," explains Peter.

A brand friend and customer favorite since the launch of their first fashion collaboration in 2013, Anthropologie invited Peter Som to participate in the series, confident their shared passion for joyful prints and color was what their customer both loved and needed now.

"I'm thrilled to be able to bring this collection to everyone," said Anu Narayanan, Chief Merchandising Officer at Anthropologie. "One of the many things we love about Peter is his commitment to fit, and how hard he worked to make sure that every detail was perfect. The collection is stunning – the prints are all new and one of a kind – you won't find them anywhere else but Anthropologie," says Anu.

Peter Som for Anthropologie furthers Anthropologie's dedication to size-inclusivity, having introduced petites in Fall 2012 and their plus-sized collection, APlus for sizes 18-26 in Spring 2019.

Peter Som for Anthropologie will be available February 18 at anthropologie.com. Prices range from $118 to $158.

About Anthropologie

A unique lifestyle brand, Anthropologie is in constant conversation with our thoughtful, creative-minded community, and we take pride in our connection with individuals who prioritize self-expression and are in active pursuit of inspiration. We are committed to exceeding our customer's expectations in unexpected, personalized ways. Over the years, our product offering has expanded to encompass apparel, shoes, accessories, activewear, bridal (through our sister brand BHLDN), beauty, wellness, furniture, home décor, garden (through our sister brand terrain), and so much more, the majority of which is available only at Anthropologie. Founded in 1992, Anthropologie now ships to over 100 countries (through www.anthropologie.com) and operates more than 200 stores around the world.

About Peter Som

Born in San Francisco, Peter Som, launched his award-winning eponymous collection in 2000. Known for his signature use of color and pattern with streamlined feminine silhouettes, and each collection always features his distinctive take on florals.

Peter's whimsical and effortless take on timeless modern dressing has garnered him accolades from top fashion media including Vogue, Elle, InStyle, W and Harper's Bazaar, and has been sold at the world's most prestigious retailers including Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom. He was a finalist in the first CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund and twice nominated for the CFDA Emerging Designer Award. Notable women such as Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Scarlett Johansson, and Maggie Gyllenhaal have worn Peter's clothing. www.Petersom.com @petersom

