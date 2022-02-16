Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market Size Worth $870.3 Million by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-acne dermal patch market size is expected to reach USD 870.3 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030. The growing prevalence of acne vulgaris is boosting the adoption of instant treatments pertaining to the conditions such as acne patches, thus propelling market growth. There has been a surge in the number of anti-acne dermal patch brands being commercialized across the globe. Hence, increasing product launches in this industry have significantly boosted its revenue growth. Moreover, the rising number of companies expanding their geographic presence across the developing as well as developed economies have further supported the market's positive growth trajectory across the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The 18 to 44 segment dominated the market with a share of 55.2% in 2021. The high incidence of acne vulgaris among this age group is one of the prominent factors supporting its share.

The chemical-based anti-acne dermal patch segment accounted for the largest share of 88.3% in 2021.

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of 39.8% in 2021. The presence of large numbers of players in countries such as South Korea offerings novel herbal-based acne patches is responsible for market growth. The region is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Read 110-page market research report, "Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Chemical Based, Herbal Based), By Age Group (10 To 17, 18 To 44, 45 To 64, And 65+), By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market Growth & Trends

The pandemic of COVID-19 has made the anti-acne dermal patch industry witness a negative drop in its growth rate in 2020. The parent market of beauty and personal care has reflected a significant decline in its revenue growth across the year 2020. Closure of retail stores, pharmaceutical outlets during the initial period of the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in severe disruption of the profit model of such industries. However, the COVID-19 outbreak has also resulted in a sudden spike in demand for E-commerce platforms such as Amazon and a few others. Online platforms delivering beauty and personal care products including anti-acne dermal patches have witnessed strong growth during the last quarter of 2020, thus mitigating the negative impact on the business up to a certain extent.

Furthermore, the increasing trend of social media marketing is another crucial factor boosting the adoption of acne patches. For instance, in August 2019, Hero Cosmetics launched an influencer campaign on TikTok, promoting its anti-acne dermal patch by featuring 20 creators who posted videos of their morning routines with Hero's Mighty Patch product, thus attracting a large group of customers and thereby propelling its revenue growth.

Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global anti-acne dermal patch market based on type, age group, distribution channel, and region:

Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Chemical based

Herbal based

Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

10 to 17

18 to 44

45 to 64

65+

Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Retail Stores

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

E-Commerce Platform

Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

India



Japan



China



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market

Peter Thomas Roth Labs LLC

Rael

ZitSticka

3M

Starface

DermaAngel

Hero Cosmetics

Sephora USA , Inc.

, Inc. Urban Outfitters

Peach & Lily

COSRX

Alba Botanica

Peace Out Skincare

