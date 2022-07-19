Anti-Aging Products Market Size to Grow by USD 15.82 billion, 35% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Companies: 10+ – Including AbbVie Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Clarins USA Inc., Johnson & Johnson, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton , Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group among others.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape Segments: Product (skin care, hair care, and others)

Product (skin care, hair care, and others) Geographies: North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Anti-Aging Products Market size is expected to increase by USD 15.82 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.14%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The anti-aging products market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key developments of vendors are listed below:

AbbVie Inc. - In April 2021 , the company announced the launch of SkinMedica Neck Correct Cream.

In , the company announced the launch of SkinMedica Neck Correct Cream. LOreal SA - In February 2021 , the company acquired Takami Co., a company that offers skincare products and is based out of Japan .

In , the company acquired Takami Co., a company that offers skincare products and is based out of . LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - In April 2021 , the company collaborated with Prada and Cartier, a part of Richemont, to develop Aura Blockchain Consortium, the world's first global luxury blockchain.

Regional Market Outlook

The anti-aging products market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is a key market in the region. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. North America has many vendors that offer anti-aging products in the US, which is a major factor for the country's significant contribution to market growth. These factors will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-

Anti-Aging Products Market Driver:

Increasing older population:

Chronological aging leads to changes in facial appearance, which include loss of skin elasticity and collagen; decrease in dermal collagen, melanin production, and hair follicles; the appearance of lines and wrinkles; and sa rise in hyperpigmentation. It is caused due to factors such as climate, pollution, stress, and diet, which damage the dermis. This is increasing aging anxiety among middle-aged people. Hence, people in this age group are opting for anti-aging skin care and hair care products.

Anti-Aging Products Market Trend:

Online availability of products:

The penetration of the internet is leading to a rise in awareness about the online purchasing of anti-aging products. Cosmetic companies are selling their products online in different regions. Third-party distributors of such products include Walgreens, Amazon, and eBay, which offer a wide range of products. Digital portals enable consumers across the world to purchase products with ease by comparing prices and product features.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Personal Products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Skin care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Skin care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Skin care - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Hair care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Hair care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Hair care - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 45: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 46: AbbVie Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 47: AbbVie Inc.- Key news



Exhibit 48: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 CHANEL Ltd.

10.5 Clarins USA Inc.

Inc. Exhibit 52: Clarins USA Inc. - Overview

Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 53: Clarins USA Inc. - Product and service

Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 54: Clarins USA Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Johnson & Johnson

Exhibit 55: Johnson & Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 56: Johnson & Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Johnson & Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 58: Johnson & Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Johnson & Johnson - Segment focus

10.7 LOreal SA

Exhibit 60: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 61: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 62: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 63: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: LOreal SA - Segment focus

10.8 LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Exhibit 65: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 66: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 67: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Key news

- Key news

Exhibit 68: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 69: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Segment focus

10.9 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 73: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Exhibit 75: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 78: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 The Procter & Gamble Co.

Exhibit 80: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 81: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 83: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Unilever Group

Exhibit 85: Unilever Group - Overview



Exhibit 86: Unilever Group - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Unilever Group - Key news



Exhibit 88: Unilever Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Unilever Group - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

