Anti-Aging Products Market Size to Grow by USD 15.82 billion, 35% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Jul 19, 2022, 04:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Anti-Aging Products Market Facts at a Glance-
- Companies: 10+ – Including AbbVie Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Clarins USA Inc., Johnson & Johnson, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group among others.
- Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape
- Segments: Product (skin care, hair care, and others)
- Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
To understand more about market dynamics, Download our Sample Report
According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Anti-Aging Products Market size is expected to increase by USD 15.82 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.14%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Vendor Insights-
The anti-aging products market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key developments of vendors are listed below:
- AbbVie Inc. - In April 2021, the company announced the launch of SkinMedica Neck Correct Cream.
- LOreal SA - In February 2021, the company acquired Takami Co., a company that offers skincare products and is based out of Japan.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - In April 2021, the company collaborated with Prada and Cartier, a part of Richemont, to develop Aura Blockchain Consortium, the world's first global luxury blockchain.
To learn about the key offerings of major vendors and other important information, Download a Sample Report
Regional Market Outlook
The anti-aging products market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is a key market in the region. Moreover, market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. North America has many vendors that offer anti-aging products in the US, which is a major factor for the country's significant contribution to market growth. These factors will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.
Download a sample report to find out the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.
Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-
- Anti-Aging Products Market Driver:
- Increasing older population:
Chronological aging leads to changes in facial appearance, which include loss of skin elasticity and collagen; decrease in dermal collagen, melanin production, and hair follicles; the appearance of lines and wrinkles; and sa rise in hyperpigmentation. It is caused due to factors such as climate, pollution, stress, and diet, which damage the dermis. This is increasing aging anxiety among middle-aged people. Hence, people in this age group are opting for anti-aging skin care and hair care products.
- Anti-Aging Products Market Trend:
- Online availability of products:
The penetration of the internet is leading to a rise in awareness about the online purchasing of anti-aging products. Cosmetic companies are selling their products online in different regions. Third-party distributors of such products include Walgreens, Amazon, and eBay, which offer a wide range of products. Digital portals enable consumers across the world to purchase products with ease by comparing prices and product features.
For information about other trends and drivers that will shape the future of the market, View our Sample Report.
Here are Some Similar Topics-
Coconut Butter Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Luxury Cosmetics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Anti-Aging Products Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 15.82 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.70
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, France, Japan, Germany, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
AbbVie Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Clarins USA Inc., Johnson & Johnson, LOreal SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Personal Products
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Skin care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Skin care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Skin care - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Hair care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Hair care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Hair care - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 AbbVie Inc.
- Exhibit 45: AbbVie Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 46: AbbVie Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 47: AbbVie Inc.- Key news
- Exhibit 48: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.4 CHANEL Ltd.
- 10.5 Clarins USA Inc.
- Exhibit 52: Clarins USA Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Clarins USA Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: Clarins USA Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Johnson & Johnson
- Exhibit 55: Johnson & Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Johnson & Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: Johnson & Johnson - Key news
- Exhibit 58: Johnson & Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Johnson & Johnson - Segment focus
- 10.7 LOreal SA
- Exhibit 60: LOreal SA - Overview
- Exhibit 61: LOreal SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: LOreal SA - Key news
- Exhibit 63: LOreal SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 64: LOreal SA - Segment focus
- 10.8 LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- Exhibit 65: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Overview
- Exhibit 66: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Key news
- Exhibit 68: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Key offerings
- Exhibit 69: LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton - Segment focus
- 10.9 Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 70: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 72: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 73: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.10 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
- Exhibit 75: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 78: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.11 The Procter & Gamble Co.
- Exhibit 80: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 83: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: The Procter & Gamble Co. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Unilever Group
- Exhibit 85: Unilever Group - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Unilever Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: Unilever Group - Key news
- Exhibit 88: Unilever Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Unilever Group - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 91: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 93: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article