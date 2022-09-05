Anti-Blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market to Reach $5.36 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 7.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increasing desire to purchase high-quality items for eye protection drives the growth of the global anti-blue myopia lenses market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Anti-Blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market by Type (Single, Bifocal, Trifocal, Others), by Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Hospital and Clinics, E-Commerce Platforms): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global anti-blue ray myopia lenses industry was estimated at $2.28 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $5.36 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Download Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17805

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increasing desire to purchase high-quality items for eye protection drives the growth of the global anti-blue ray myopia lenses market. The fact that customers can choose glasses from the comfort of their homes by using the virtual try-on to suit their preferences, wants, and likes have supplemented the market growth even more. On the other hand, due to some chemicals employed in the lens production process, anti-blue ray lenses are discovered to turn yellow over time, which has worked as a restraining factor for the market growth. However, rising trends of online virtual try-on for eyewear and increasing fashion consciousness & living standards among people are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Scope of the Report: -

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 $ 5.36 billion Growth rate CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031 Forecast period 2022 - 2031 Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Key companies profiled HOYA GROUP, essilor, rodenstock gmbh, zeiss group, seiko optical products, inc., Chemiglas Corp., Nikon, Shamir Optical Industry Ltd., Mingyue Glasses Co., Ltd., Shanghai Conant Optics Co., Ltd.

Covid-19 scenario-

Most individuals happened to spend more time on their digital screens, computers, and mobile devices during the lockdown. People were exposed to blue light for extended periods, which negatively impacted the majority of people's eye health, heightening the demand for anti-blue ray lenses.

Increased exposure to digital screens, cell phones, and laptops as well as excessive contact with blue lights, which hamper eye health, mostly account for the rise in demand for anti-blue ray lenses throughout the global health crisis.

Owing to increased screen usage during the pandemic, people had been experiencing problems including dry eyes and eye discomfort from too much exposure to blue light. Because of this, the need for maintaining good eye health increased a sharp incline, thus boosting the market growth.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17805?reqfor=covid

The single segment to dominate by 2030-

By type, the single segment contributed to nearly half of the global anti-blue ray myopia lenses market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The same segment is also expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the fact that the majority of people under the age of 40 who need to correct their nearsightedness and farsightedness use single focal lenses across the world.

The retail stores segment to maintain the lion's share-

Based on distribution channel, the retail stores segment generated nearly three-fifths of the global anti-blue ray myopia lenses market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. This is due to the vast variety of lenses that retail stores offer, ranging from budget-friendly to high-end brands, which is said to be one of the causes influencing people to purchase eyewear or lenses from retail stores. The e-commerce platforms segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Purchase Inquire:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17805

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, generating more than one-fourth of the global anti-blue ray myopia lenses market. This is because myopia is becoming more common among children in Asian nations including China, India, and Japan as a result of more time spent studying or playing video games on screens while using mobile phones. North America, simultaneously, would garner the fastest CAGR of 8.8% by 2030. Higher disposable incomes among people and the presence of top leading brands across the region propel the market growth.

Key players in the industry-

HOYA GROUP

ZEISS

Seiko

Chemiglas Corp.

Nikon

Essilor

Mingyue Glasses Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Conant Optics Co., Ltd.

RODENSTOCK GMBH

Shamir Optical Industry Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global anti-blue ray myopia lenses market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Spirulina Market by Type (Arthrospira Platensis and Arthrospira Maxima), Application (Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Animal Feed, and Others), and Formulation (Powder, Tablet & Capsule, Liquid, and Granule & Gelling Agent): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices Market by Product (Test Strips, Lancets, and Blood Glucose Meters), Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, and Gestational Diabetes), and End User (Hospitals, Home Settings, and Diagnostic Centers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Dermatologicals Market by Disease (Acne, Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer, Rosacea, Alopecia, and Others), Type (Prescription-based Drugs, and Over-the-Counter Drugs), and Route of Administration (Topical Administration, Oral Administration, and Parenteral Administration): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021––2030

Cell Culture Market by Product (Instrument and Consumables), Application (Stem Cell Technology, Cancer Research, Drug Screening & Development, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine and Others), End User (Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical &x Biotechnology Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Opioids Market by Product Type (Methadone, Codeine, Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Morphine, Hydrocodone, Others), by Application (Pain Management, Cough Treatment, Diarrhea Treatment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research