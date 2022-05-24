Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (mABs) Market size to increase by USD 9.05 Bn | 9.0% YOY growth expected in 2022 | Technavio

The increased use of combination therapies is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, factors such as high target affinity and specificity of anti-CD20 mABs and strong pipeline and recent approvals will have a positive impact on the market growth. However, factors such as the adverse effects of anti-CD20 mABs, complexity in the development of anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies, and the emergence of alternative therapies will hamper the market growth.

Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (mABs) Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market is analyzed across segments such as oncology, neurology, and immunology.

The oncology segment will generate maximum revenue in the market through the forecast period.

The growth of the oncology segment can be attributed to the availability of anti-CD20 mAbs for treating high prevalent oncology indications.

Also, the high incidence and prevalence of cancer are propelling the growth of the oncology segment.

Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (mABs) Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.

is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 69% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America .

. The growth of the market in North America is driven by recent approvals of RITUXAN combinations in the US.

is driven by recent approvals of RITUXAN combinations in the US. Also, the continuous demand for OCREVUS, led by the increasing incidence and relapsed cases of multiple sclerosis is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

The US and Canada are the key markets for the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market in North America .

Identify other potential growth segments and regions in the global rough terrain lift truck market. Download a Report Sample

Companies Covered:

The global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market is fragmented. The market has several approved molecules for the treatment of chronic diseases. Vendors in the market are focusing on the development of anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to treat chronic diseases such as cancer and rheumatoid arthritis. Technavio identifies the following as the key players in the market.

Acrotech Biopharma

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Fosun International Ltd.

Genmab AS

IGM Biosciences Inc.

JSC BIOCAD

LFB SA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TG Therapeutics Inc.

United BioPharma Inc.

ZHEJIANG HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL Co. Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2021, 2022, until 2026

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

View Our Report Sample for more highlights on the vendor landscape.

Related Reports:

Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (mABs) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.81% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 69% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acrotech Biopharma, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fosun International Ltd., Genmab AS, IGM Biosciences Inc., JSC BIOCAD, LFB SA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc., TG Therapeutics Inc., United BioPharma Inc., and ZHEJIANG HISUN PHARMACEUTICAL Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Oncology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Oncology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Oncology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Oncology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Neurology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Neurology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Neurology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Neurology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Neurology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Immunology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Immunology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Immunology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Immunology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Immunology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Acrotech Biopharma

Exhibit 89: Acrotech Biopharma - Overview



Exhibit 90: Acrotech Biopharma - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Acrotech Biopharma - Key offerings

10.4 Amgen Inc.

Exhibit 92: Amgen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 95: Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 98: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 101: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 IGM Biosciences Inc.

Exhibit 103: IGM Biosciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 104: IGM Biosciences Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: IGM Biosciences Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 LFB SA

Exhibit 106: LFB SA - Overview



Exhibit 107: LFB SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: LFB SA - Key offerings

10.9 Novartis AG

Exhibit 109: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 110: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Novartis AG - Segment focus

10.10 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 113: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 117: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 TG Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 120: TG Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: TG Therapeutics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: TG Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio