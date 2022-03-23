Anti-corruption Corporate Monitoring Firm is Selected to Join the Endeavor Miami's ScaleUp Program

MIAMI, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BH Compliance is pleased to announce it is one of eight companies selected to participate in Endeavor Miami's Spring Cohort of its ScaleUp Program. This innovative four-month growth program provides support to startups with high-impact potential in the Miami ecosystem. BH Compliance, one of Latin America's largest anti-corruption corporate monitoring firms, opened its US office in Miami earlier this year. ScaleUp will propel BH Compliance's tech-enabled monitoring programs to the next level as the company starts providing services to US Corporations with affiliates in Latin America. BH Compliance's Chile office works with major multinational companies committed to preventing corruption in their subsidiaries in LatAm. Some of them include Walmart, GM Financial, BCI, Itaú, MetLife, Liberty Seguros, Principal and Telefonica.

Susana Sierra, CEO of BH Compliance

According to Endeavor , the focus of the ScaleUp program is to guide and mentor participants using Endeavor's methodology with peer-to-peer support and expertise in scale-ups. Founders will be exposed to distinct perspectives and experiences related to the development of a business, pushing them to learn from others' successes, challenges and help them design their own advancement strategies. Founders will also be matched to experienced mentors eager to assist entrepreneurs reach the next level of growth.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Endeavor's ScaleUp program because it will give me additional tools to expand our footprint in the US and meet and network with like-minded founders," said Sierra, who recently relocated to Miami to lead the company's expansion into the US. "Miami is a great city to do business because it offers great resources to entrepreneurs on a growth path and exposes companies to tech innovation to better serve their clients."

Endeavor is leading the global high-impact entrepreneurship movement to drive long-term economic growth and build strong entrepreneurship ecosystems in growth markets by selecting, mentoring and accelerating the best high-impact entrepreneurs.

"Our mission at Endeavor is to identify companies with high growth potential and support them through their journey to achieve scale," said Claudia Duran, Managing Director of Endeavor Miami. "For the duration of the program, these companies will be exposed to high-level mentoring and connections that would normally take years to curate and learn. It is a valuable opportunity to help these Florida-based businesses thrive."

