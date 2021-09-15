Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2021-2025 | Booming E-commerce Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alien Technology LLC, AlpVision SA, Applied DNA Sciences Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., CCL Industries Inc., Impinj Inc., MicroTag Temed Ltd., SICPA HOLDING SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The booming e-commerce industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of anti-counterfeit technology might hamper the market growth.

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market is segmented as below:

Technology

Authentication



Traceability

Application

Consumer Goods



Healthcare Products



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our anti-counterfeit packaging market report covers the following areas:

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market size

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market trends

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market industry analysis

This study identifies increasing incidents of counterfeiting as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-counterfeit packaging market growth during the next few years.

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist anti-counterfeit packaging market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the anti-counterfeit packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the anti-counterfeit packaging market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of anti-counterfeit packaging market vendors

