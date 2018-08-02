Anti-Counterfeit Packaging: Worldwide Market Analysis & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand in emerging industrial markets, rising demand for secured packaging and increase in implementation of e-pedigree.

Based on Usage-Feature, market is segmented into tamper evidence, covert features, track & trace technologies, overt features and forensic markers.

Depending on Technology, market is divided into tags & labels, coding & printing technology, security labels, print and other technologies. Tags & Labels are further divided into NFC Labels, Watermarks, Chemical Tags, Biological/ DNA Tags and Radio-frequency identification (RFID). Print are subdivided into inks, dyes & markers, packaging designs, hologram and barcode & QR codes.

By Applications, market is classified into pharmaceutical & healthcare, consumer electronics, clothing & apparel, food & beverages, industrial & automotive, medical device & pharmaceuticals, sports & beauty products, government & educational institutions, electronics packaging and other applications. Food & beverages is further divided into baby food, packaged dairy products, convenience food packaging, packaged seafood, packaged bakery products, confectionery and packaged meat products.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered







1 Market Outline



1.1 Research Methodology



1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources



1.2 Market Trends



1.3 Regulatory Factors



1.4 Technology Analysis



1.5 Application Analysis



1.6 Strategic Benchmarking



1.7 Opportunity Analysis







2 Executive Summary







3 Market Overview



3.1 Current Trends



3.1.1 Growing Demand in Emerging Industrial Markets



3.1.2 Rising Demand for Secured Packaging



3.1.3 Increase in implementation of e-pedigree



3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities



3.2 Drivers



3.3 Constraints



3.4 Industry Attractiveness



3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers



3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers



3.4.3 Threat of substitutes



3.4.4 Threat of new entrants



3.4.5 Competitive rivalry







4 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, By Usage-Feature



4.1 Tamper Evidence



4.1.1 Tamper Evidence Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.2 Covert Features



4.2.1 Covert Features Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.3 Track & Trace Technologies



4.3.1 Track & Trace Technologies Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.4 Overt Features



4.4.1 Overt Features Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



4.5 Forensic Markers



4.5.1 Forensic Markers Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







5 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, By Technology



5.1 Tags & Labels



5.1.1 Tags & Labels Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.1.1.1 NFC Labels



5.1.1.1.1 NFC Labels Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.1.1.2 Watermarks



5.1.1.2.1 Watermarks Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.1.1.3 Chemical Tags



5.1.1.3.1 Chemical Tags Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.1.1.4 Biological/ DNA Tags



5.1.1.4.1 Biological/ DNA Tags Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.1.1.5 Radio-frequency identification (RFID)



5.1.1.5.1 Radio-frequency identification (RFID) Market Forecast By Type to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.1.1.5.1.1 E-Pedigree Authentication



5.1.1.5.1.2 Ultra-High Frequency RFID



5.1.1.5.1.3 High Frequency RFID







5.2 Coding & Printing Technology



5.2.1 Coding & Printing Technology Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.3 Security Labels



5.3.1 Security Labels Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.4 Print



5.4.1 Print Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.4.1.1 Inks, Dyes & Markers



5.4.1.1.1 Inks, Dyes & Markers Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.4.1.2 Packaging Designs



5.4.1.2.1 Packaging Designs Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.4.1.3 Hologram



5.4.1.3.1 Hologram Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.4.1.4 Barcode & QR codes



5.4.1.4.1 Barcode & QR codes Market Forecast By Type to 2027 (US$ MN)



5.4.1.4.1.1 Digital Mass Encryption



5.4.1.4.1.2 Aluminum Barcode Labels



5.4.1.4.1.3 Ceramic Barcode Labels



5.4.1.4.1.4 Digital Mass Serialization



5.4.1.4.1.5 Aluminum Barcode Labels



5.4.1.4.1.6 Polyester Barcode Labels



5.5 Other Technologies



5.5.1 Other Technologies Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







6 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, By Application



6.1 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare



6.1.1 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.2 Consumer Electronics



6.2.1 Consumer Electronics Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.3 Clothing & Apparel



6.3.1 Clothing & Apparel Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.4 Food & Beverages



6.4.1 Food & Beverages Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.4.1.1 Baby food Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.4.1.1.1 Baby food Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.4.1.2 Packaged dairy products



6.4.1.2.1 Packaged dairy products Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.4.1.3 Convenience food packaging



6.4.1.3.1 Convenience food packaging Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.4.1.4 Packaged seafood



6.4.1.4.1 Packaged seafood Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.4.1.5 Packaged bakery products



6.4.1.5.1 Packaged bakery products Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.4.1.6 Confectionery



6.4.1.6.1 Confectionery Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.4.1.7 Packaged meat products



6.4.1.7.1 Packaged meat products Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.5 Industrial & Automotive



6.5.1 Industrial & Automotive Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.6 Medical Device & Pharmaceuticals



6.6.1 Medical Device & Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.7 Sports & Beauty Products



6.7.1 Sports & Beauty Products Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.8 Government & Educational Institutions



6.8.1 Government & Educational Institutions Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.9 Electronics Packaging



6.9.1 Electronics Packaging Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6.10 Other Applications



6.10.1 Other End Users Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)







7 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, By Geography



7.1 North America



7.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.1.1.1 US



7.1.1.2 Canada



7.1.1.3 Mexico



7.2 Europe



7.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.2.1.1 Germany



7.2.1.2 U.K



7.2.1.3 Italy



7.2.1.4 France



7.2.1.5 Spain



7.2.1.6 Rest of Europe



7.3 Asia Pacific



7.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.3.1.1 China



7.3.1.2 Japan



7.3.1.3 India



7.3.1.4 Australia



7.3.1.5 New Zealand



7.3.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific



7.4 Middle East



7.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia



7.4.1.2 UAE



7.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East



7.5 Latin America



7.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.5.1.1 Argentina



7.5.1.2 Brazil



7.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America



7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



7.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)



7.6.1.1 South Africa



7.6.1.2 Others







8 Key Player Activities



8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers



8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures



8.3 Product Launch & Expansions



8.4 Other Activities







9 Leading Companies



9.1 CCL Industries Inc.



9.2 Zebra Technologies Corporation



9.3 Alpvision SA



9.4 Savi Technology, Inc.



9.5 Ampacet Corporation



9.6 Advance Track & Trace S.A.



9.7 Impinj, Inc



9.8 Essentra PLC



9.9 Avery Dennison Corporation



9.10 3M Company



9.11 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company



9.12 Sicpa Holding SA



9.13 Applied DNA Sciences Inc.



9.14 Authentix, Inc.



9.15 Tracelink Inc.







