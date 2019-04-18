Anti-Drone Market to Reach US$1,204.9 Million by 2025, Thanks to Growing Border Safety Concerns, Noted TMR

ALBANY, New York, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-drone market depicts a competitive and fragmented landscape, thanks to a large number of small and large players, reports Transparency Market Research (TMR). The players are competing with innovation as staying ahead of 'on-the-horizon' drone technology is the biggest challenge in the market, adds TMR. Some key players in the global anti-drone market are Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., DRONESHIELD, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Theiss UAV Solutions LLC, Boeing Co., Dedrone Detect Inc., and SAAB A.B.

The use of drone technology is going to take the commercial world by storm in the near future. Countries like India have already put regulations in place and cleared way for their wide-scale manufacturing. Due to their low-price and their nearly limitless reach in potential offensive military applications, anti-drone market players are focused on catering to a precise sensitive demand. The growing research in anti-drone technology points to the existence of a multiple passive surveillance technology which would enable localization, detection, and remote jamming. The high levels of vigilance required to counter drones is expected to invite a keen government insight in the anti-drone market.

The global anti-drone market was evaluated at US$214.7 Mn in 2016. It is expected to reach US$1,204.9 Mn by 2025 end. The global anti-drone market is expected to register an outstanding 19.9% CAGR during 2017-2025. As expected government and military are expected to emerge as the largest end-users in the anti-drone market. Growing migration concerns and power play are expected to drive the drive the demand for the anti-drone market. On a similar note, the anti-drone market is North America is expected to register the highest growth in terms of revenues. On the other hand, India and China are expected to drive the market through a 21.6% CAGR for the Asia Pacific region, thanks to their significant demand for defense applications.

Civilian Safety Concerns Launch Growth for the Anti-Drone Market

The anti-drone market is expected to meet with some similar challenges as the drone market across the globe. The drone market witnessed emerging civilian concerns about safety of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). On the other hand, there is also a growing support for increasing border safety and procuring advanced defense technology to do so. For example, according to Pew Research Center, there were 10.7 million illegal immigrants in the United States in 2016. Additionally, the illegal migration from countries other than Mexico such as Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras has increased.

Similar situations are taking place in Europe, where illegal migration from war-torn countries is increasing. Traditional forces lack the physical capabilities to monitor and keep in check these mass migration. The mass illegal immigration coupled with growing challenges to the global power structure and advanced monitoring capabilities of drones make their application essential. This is expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth of the anti-drone market.

Government Regulations Challenges the Growth of the Anti-Drone Market

Drone Technology has been in the news for some unexpected reasons in recently. A drone attack at Gatwick airport brought the airport to a standstill in 2018. Incidents like these and nearly limitless reach of drones are resulting in growing concern among the large population. Additionally, their commercial application in day-to-day deliver services can result in major unemployment for manual labor. Hence, governments around the world will likely find it difficult to enable their full-fledged commercial application without calming down associated worries and fears.

On the other hand, countries like India and China are witnessing a substantial demand for drone applications to check border infiltration and larger defense application. This technology can also offer an unparalleled edge to militaries in combats. Hence, acquiring the technology is seen as an absolute necessity by several emerging nations such as India and China. This is expected to drive significant demand for the anti-drone market for defensive capabilities.

The review presented is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled "Anti-Drone Market (Type - Detection System (Radar Based, Passive Optics, Active Optics, Acoustics, and RF Emissions) and Neutralizing System (Jamming, Interception, Drone Rifles, Drone Capture Nets, and Laser); End Use - Government, Military, Airfields, Buildings, Power Stations, and Fuel Storage) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast 2017 – 2025."

SOURCE Transparency Market Research