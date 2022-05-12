Anti-Drone Technology: Essential for Future Warfare - ReAnIn Analysis

HYDERABAD, India, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

According to ReAnIn, the global anti-drone market was valued at USD 1,198.12 million in the year 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4,764.66 million by the year 2028, registering a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period. Increasing use of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) for a variety of purposes including delivery, surveillance, etc., higher spending on anti-UAV systems from military organizations, and increasing research and development activities in this field are a few leading drivers of this market. As a majority of the UAVs cannot be detected by traditional air defense systems due to their size, construction material, and flight altitude, anti-UAV systems have become a vital instrument in managing or neutralizing UAV-based threats. However, high equipment costs and a lack of specific guidelines for drones may restrain the growth of this market.

Low-cost hand-held devices are expected to revolutionize the anti-drone industry

Since the majority of the drones employed across industries are small drones, armed forces are specifically looking for systems to counter smaller drones. For instance, in April 2021, the US air force released a request for proposals for contracts worth up to US$ 490 million for technologies to counter the threat of small, commercially made drones. Furthermore, the Department of Defense (DOD) is collaborating with research institutes to develop state-of-the-art technology and a highly-trained workforce for counter-UAS capabilities.

In the Middle East region, Israel is expected to gain maximum from this ever-increasing demand for the drone as well as anti-drone systems. Due to its experience in anti-drone development, the country has developed various high-end systems. For example, Israel became the first country to have been able to use laser technology on an aircraft to intercept drones in an operational simulation and destroy them. In recent years, an Israel-based company has sold counter-drone systems to India, Morocco, the US, and other countries. The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia is expected to further propel the growth of counter-drone systems as drones are increasingly being used in any war or conflict.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Electronic-based anti-drone system is expected to hold the majority of the market share in 2021 in the global anti-drone market owing to huge investment from leading players to launch an electronic counter-drone system. For instance, In November 2021 , Fortem Technologies unveiled its SkyDome System 3.7 which can destroy bigger and larger drones.

, Fortem Technologies unveiled its SkyDome System 3.7 which can destroy bigger and larger drones. Currently, the military & defense segment holds a majority of the market share, while the commercial segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the highest market share in 2021 owing to higher spending on defense and increasing security threats from various terrorist organizations. For instance, in FY2022, the Department of Defense (DOD) plans to spend at least US$ 636 million on counter- unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) research and development and at least US$ 75 million on C-UAS procurement.

accounted for the highest market share in 2021 owing to higher spending on defense and increasing security threats from various terrorist organizations. For instance, in FY2022, the Department of Defense (DOD) plans to spend at least on counter- unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) research and development and at least on C-UAS procurement. Demand for technologically advanced systems such as AI-based Counter-Drone systems is expected to increase significantly in the near future. In April 2021 , Citadel Defense received a multi-million dollar contract from the Pentagon for its AI-based Counter-Drone system.

Market Segmentation:

ReAnIn has segmented the global anti-drone market by:

Technology

Laser-based



Kinetic-based



Electronic-based

Application

Detection



Detection & Disruption

Platform Type

Ground-based



Handheld



UAV-based

Vertical

Military & Defense



Commercial



Others

Region

North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global anti-drone technology market are Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd, Drone Defence, Dedrone, DeTect Inc., DroneShield Ltd, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Leonardo S.p.A, Liteye Systems, Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, QinetiQ Group PLC, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp, SRC, Inc., Thales Group, and Zen Technologies Limited.

