Anti-inflammatory therapeutics market size to increase by USD 39.32 billion; North America to contribute 45% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market by Application, Drug Class, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 39.32 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 6.7%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market 2023-2027

By region, the global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The sales of approved drugs for the treatment of conditions causing inflammation and the increasing prevalence of several associated risk factors are driving the growth of the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market in North America. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The anti-inflammatory therapeutics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

AbbVie Inc. - The company offers anti-inflammatory therapeutics with the latest technologies and platforms that aim to deliver better solutions.

- The company offers anti-inflammatory therapeutics with the latest technologies and platforms that aim to deliver better solutions. Alvogen Iceland ehf - The company offers anti-inflammatory therapeutics with the latest technologies to deliver better solutions.

- The company offers anti-inflammatory therapeutics with the latest technologies to deliver better solutions. Amgen Inc. - The company offers anti-inflammatory therapeutics which brings therapies to millions of people with inflammatory diseases.

- The company offers anti-inflammatory therapeutics which brings therapies to millions of people with inflammatory diseases. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - The company offers anti-inflammatory therapeutics with products across a broad range of therapeutic areas including cardiovascular, central nervous system/pain, oncology, inflammation, and anti-infective.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in off-label use, unmet needs for safer biologics for RA, and the availability of improved diagnostic modalities. However, the loss of patents is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is segmented into RA, psoriasis, and MS. The RA segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The generic drugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.11% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 176.25 billion . The rising drug patent expirations are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.11% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by . The rising drug patent expirations are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations may impede the market growth. The antibiotics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 17,066.66 million . The rising prevalence of infectious diseases is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the development of antibiotic-resistant strains may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this anti-inflammatory therapeutics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the anti-inflammatory therapeutics market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World.

, , , and Rest of World. A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of anti-inflammatory therapeutics market vendors.

Anti-inflammatory Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 39.32 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Alvogen Iceland ehf, Amgen Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Ferring BV, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Mylan N.V, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Drug Class



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global anti-inflammatory therapeutics market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Drug class Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Drug class Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 RA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on RA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on RA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on RA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on RA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Psoriasis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Psoriasis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Psoriasis - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Psoriasis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Psoriasis - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 MS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on MS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on MS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on MS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on MS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Drug Class

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Drug Class - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Drug Class - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Drug Class

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Drug Class



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Drug Class

7.3 Anti-inflammatory biologicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Anti-inflammatory biologicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Anti-inflammatory biologicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Anti-inflammatory biologicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Anti-inflammatory biologicals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Corticosteroids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Corticosteroids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Corticosteroids - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Corticosteroids - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Corticosteroids - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 NSAIDs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on NSAIDs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on NSAIDs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on NSAIDs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on NSAIDs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Drug Class

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Drug Class ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 112: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: AbbVie Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Alvogen Iceland ehf

Exhibit 116: Alvogen Iceland ehf - Overview



Exhibit 117: Alvogen Iceland ehf - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Alvogen Iceland ehf - Key offerings

12.5 Amgen Inc.

Exhibit 119: Amgen Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Amgen Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Amgen Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 122: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Bayer AG

Exhibit 127: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 128: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 130: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Bayer AG - Segment focus

12.8 Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Exhibit 132: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Bristol Myers Squibb Co. - Key offerings

12.9 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 136: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

12.10 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Exhibit 139: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 140: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd - Key offerings

12.11 Ferring BV

Exhibit 142: Ferring BV - Overview



Exhibit 143: Ferring BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Ferring BV - Key offerings

12.12 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 145: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 146: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 147: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

12.13 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 149: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 150: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 152: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

12.14 Mylan N.V

Exhibit 154: Mylan N.V - Overview



Exhibit 155: Mylan N.V - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Mylan N.V - Key offerings

12.15 Novartis AG

Exhibit 157: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 158: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Novartis AG - Segment focus

12.16 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 161: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 165: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 168: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 170: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 171: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 172: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 173: Research methodology



Exhibit 174: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 175: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 176: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio