Anti-Money Laundering Global Market Outlook to 2027: Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, Collaborations, Agreements, Partnerships, Product Launches, and Expansions

The scope of the study includes anti-money laundering development platforms and associated services, and services associated with the platform.

The report provides an overview of the global anti-money laundering market and analyses market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2022-2027.

Anti-money laundering (AML) comprises laws, policies, and regulations to safeguard financial frauds and illegal activity. Organizations must comply with these regulations even though compliance led financial institutions do have compliance departments and purchase software solutions.

As times are changing, organizations are becoming more adaptive to the AML technologies and the end-user industry is reflecting various important trends shaping how they are being utilized. Increasing stringent regulations and compliance obligations for organizations are projected to boost industry growth. Numerous government bodies globally have enacted regulations and laws to counter-terrorism funding and combat money laundering incidents.

Furthermore, rising investments in anti-money laundering solutions brings in more rewards which is likely to negate the detrimental repercussions involved in fraudulent activities. The rising sophistication of attacks, technological complexities, and budgetary issues in developing in-house fraud detection solutions are some of the major factors that are projected to hinder market growth over the forecast period.



In the recent years, anti-money laundering has become one of the most important compliance requirements for banking and financial institutions. Amidst the increasing number of reports on suspicious financial activities, organizations are majorly exploring ways for managing compliance costs in a much better manner where security concerns are paramount.

Apart from these, the anti-money laundering technologies are also facing some other significant trends such as increasing demand for more consolidated platforms to perform various types of customer life-cycle risk management, AML functions, and augmented collaboration between regulators and reg-tech organizations.

