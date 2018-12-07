Anti-obesity Drugs: Global Markets, 2022
16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The anti-obesity drugs market is projected to register a CAGR of almost 8% by 2023.
The research on drugs that target obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus to gain traction in the market. The global epidemic obesity and type 2 diabetes is increasing. This demands for increasing focus on the drugs that can control obesity and diabetes.
Global increase in both incidence and prevalence of obesity
The prevalence and incidence rate of obesity is very high because of the limited efficacy of currently available drugs. The prevalence of obesity remains the highest in the US over the past two decades. Thus, the shoot in the rates of obesity across the world offers huge opportunities for drug manufacturing vendors to manufacture innovative and highly effective drugs.
Limited reimbursement for anti-obesity drugs
Although US is the major market for anti-obesity drugs, the challenges associated with the reimbursement of these drugs is more in the US. The bariatric surgery can recover weight related issues and is life-saving, but the concern for financial burden remains. People are unwilling to pay for this surgery as they believe that obesity is a cosmetic or lifestyle issue, which led player limit coverage.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies including Eisai and Novo Nordisk the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increase in childhood obesity incidence and the use of implantable neuroregulatory devices for treating obesity, will provide considerable growth opportunities to anti-obesity drugs manufactures.
Key Players
- Eisai
- Novo Nordisk
- Vivus
With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market to witness the presence of a few international and regional anti-obesity drug companies who offer obesity treatment drugs for mechanism such as centrally-acting and peripherally-acting anti-obesity drugs.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
- Pipeline analysis
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DRUGS BASED ON CLASS OF OBESITY
- Segmentation by drugs based on class of obesity
- Comparison by drugs based on class of obesity
- Class I anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Class II anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Class III anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by drugs based on class of obesity
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MECHANISM OF ACTION
- Segmentation by mechanism of action
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Research on drugs that target both obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus
- Increase in childhood obesity incidence
- Use of implantable neuroregulatory devices for treating obesity
- Increase in morbid obesity incidence
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Eisai
- Novo Nordisk
- Vivus
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7v666n/antiobesity?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article