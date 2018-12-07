Anti-obesity Drugs: Global Markets, 2022

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The anti-obesity drugs market is projected to register a CAGR of almost 8% by 2023.

The research on drugs that target obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus to gain traction in the market. The global epidemic obesity and type 2 diabetes is increasing. This demands for increasing focus on the drugs that can control obesity and diabetes.

Global increase in both incidence and prevalence of obesity

The prevalence and incidence rate of obesity is very high because of the limited efficacy of currently available drugs. The prevalence of obesity remains the highest in the US over the past two decades. Thus, the shoot in the rates of obesity across the world offers huge opportunities for drug manufacturing vendors to manufacture innovative and highly effective drugs.

Limited reimbursement for anti-obesity drugs

Although US is the major market for anti-obesity drugs, the challenges associated with the reimbursement of these drugs is more in the US. The bariatric surgery can recover weight related issues and is life-saving, but the concern for financial burden remains. People are unwilling to pay for this surgery as they believe that obesity is a cosmetic or lifestyle issue, which led player limit coverage.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be concentrated and with the presence of few companies including Eisai and Novo Nordisk the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increase in childhood obesity incidence and the use of implantable neuroregulatory devices for treating obesity, will provide considerable growth opportunities to anti-obesity drugs manufactures.

Key Players

Eisai

Novo Nordisk

Vivus

With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market to witness the presence of a few international and regional anti-obesity drug companies who offer obesity treatment drugs for mechanism such as centrally-acting and peripherally-acting anti-obesity drugs.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Pipeline analysis

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DRUGS BASED ON CLASS OF OBESITY

Segmentation by drugs based on class of obesity

Comparison by drugs based on class of obesity

Class I anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Class II anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Class III anti-obesity drugs - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by drugs based on class of obesity

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MECHANISM OF ACTION

Segmentation by mechanism of action

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Research on drugs that target both obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus

Increase in childhood obesity incidence

Use of implantable neuroregulatory devices for treating obesity

Increase in morbid obesity incidence

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Eisai

Novo Nordisk

Vivus

