Anti-plagiarism Software Market to grow by USD 1.73 billion|Impacts of Drivers and Challenges| Technavio

Anti-plagiarism Software Market: Segmentation by End-user

Based on the segmentation by end-user, the market generated maximum revenue in the research institutions segment in 2020. Owing to the new policies by government organizations and research institutions on the permissible limit for copy or reproduction of original research, there will be an increase in the demand for the anti-plagiarism software market for research institutions. The growth of the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Anti-plagiarism Software Market: Segmentation by Geography

50% of the market's growth will originate from North America and held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in Europe and APAC. The growth of the market is attributed to the higher number of universities and higher technological developments which will significantly influence anti-plagiarism software market growth in North America over the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the anti-plagiarism software market in the region.

Anti-plagiarism Software Market: Opportunities

Factors such as the rising demand for legal and authentic data, the open access to data that allows copying of text and data, and the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions are enhancing the growth of the market. Over the years, countries across the world have been making significant investments in the information technology sector. This will create considerable demand for the anti-plagiarism software market thereby opening several growth opportunities for market vendors.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Rising standards for doctoral programs

Increase in the number of online assignment and project submission platforms

Supportive government initiatives

Market Challenges

Limitations of anti-plagiarism detection software

Availability of anti-plagiarism software hacking techniques

Availability of free anti-plagiarism software undermines academic integrity

Companies Mentioned



Academicplagiarism Inc.



BibMe



Blackboard Inc.



Grammarly Inc.



Plagiarism Checker X LLC



Plagiarismanalyzer.com



PlagScan GmbH



PrePost SEO



Turnitin LLC



Urkund

