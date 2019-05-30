Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2028: Need for Anti-Reflective Coatings in the Automotive Industry & Solar Energy Installations

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market: Focus on Material, Technology, Layer and Application - Analysis and Forecast: 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings market is estimated to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.01% and 5.48% in terms of value over the period of 2018 to 2028. This growth in the market is attributed to the increasing demand from various end-use applications in the automotive, building and construction, stainless steel, and solar industries.

Key questions answered in the report:

What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for the global anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings market during the forecast period, 2018-2028?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings market?

What is the global anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings market size in terms of value ($million) and volume (million square meters) from 2016-2028 along with the year-on-year growth rates and the CAGR from 2018 to 2028?

What are the different layer types of anti-reflective coatings and their growth pattern in terms of value in different regions and countries?

What are the different technology and material types on which anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings are used across all industries and their growth pattern in terms of value in different regions and countries?

What are the major technologies used for applying anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings?

What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do the anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings manufacturers foresee?

What are the major end-user industries for anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings globally in terms of revenue generation?

What is the consumption pattern of the anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings across end users in different regions and countries?

Which are the major regions and countries that provide growth opportunities for the anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings market?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings market on the basis of their recent developments, product offerings and regional presence?

Who are the key players (along with their detailed analysis and profiles including their financials, company snapshots, key products and services, and SWOT analysis) in the market?



The demand for coatings with anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint properties has been rapidly increasing on a year-on-year basis. The anti-reflective coatings have a broad utility in major end-user industries owing to their cost-effectiveness and glare reduction properties. This coating provides resistance from the reflectance of light which is a key requirement for the solar industry as it helps in obtaining absorbing a larger amount of energy. The adoption of the anti-reflective coating has provided the end-user markets a breakthrough technology which aids in enhancing the quality of the product.



Anti-fingerprint coating, on the other hand, is widely used to provide anti-smudging properties. The anti-fingerprint coating enables in achieving lower maintenance cost and facilitating lesser adhesion of dirt and moisture. These innovative properties have propelled the growth of anti-fingerprint coatings in the market.



The anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings are being utilized by the end-user companies as a strategy to differentiate their product in a much competitive market. Furthermore, the adoption of these coatings also helps the companies in obtaining a cost advantage and impacts the entire value chain of the production procedure. The wide range of useful properties of these two coatings has led to the development of a number of applications, which are paving their way toward practical and commercial applicability. Currently, the major application areas of anti-reflective coatings include the automotive industry, consumer goods industry, solar industry, building and construction industry, and others. The specific applicability of anti-fingerprint coatings is found in end-user industries such as automotive, building and construction, consumer goods, and stainless steel, among others.



In terms of value, the global anti-reflective coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period 2018-2028. The high growth of anti-reflective coatings can be attributed to their increasing demand and wide acceptance in different end-user industries. In addition, increasing use of anti-reflective coatings in the automotive industry to help drivers to have a clear view during night travel, thereby averting the chances of hazardous accidents, has further increased the market for anti-reflective coatings, globally. Furthermore, the rise in production of consumer goods and solar glass in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and India has propelled the growth of the anti-reflective coatings market.



Anti-fingerprint coatings market, on the other hand, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% in terms of value during the forecast period of 2018-2028.



The expected growth in the global anti-fingerprint coatings market is attributed to its functionalities, such as ease of cleaning and resistant to dirt and oil, further helping in providing enhanced aesthetic looks. Some of the major factors behind the expansion of the global anti-fingerprint coatings market are: rising need for anti-fingerprint coatings in ceramic sanitaryware application to provide hygiene to the consumers, increasing demand from consumer goods industry and rising production of white consumer goods due to increasing population, rapid urbanization, and rise in disposable income of the consumers.

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Need for Anti-Reflective Coatings in the Automotive Industry

Rising Applications in Consumer Goods Industry

Increasing demand from End-Use Applications

Restraints

Stringent Environment Regulations

Non-uniform Pricing of Anti-Reflective and Anti-Fingerprint Coatings

Opportunities

Rapid Growth in Solar Energy Installations

Adoption of Anti-Fingerprint Coatings in Premium and Luxury Cars

Companies Mentioned



AGC Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

Cytonix, LLC

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Essilor International S.A.

Izovac Ltd.

Janos Technology, LLC

Kriya Materials

NAGASE & CO., LTD.

NANOKOTE PTY LTD

Natoco Co., Ltd.

NIPPON PAINT SURF CHEMICALS Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Royal DSM

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v9596g

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

