Anti-Rheumatics Market Size Worth Around US$ 72 Bn by 2027

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The anti-rheumatics market size is expected to be worth around US$ 72 bn by 2027 and growing at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period 2020 – 2027.

The development of warm, swollen and painful joints in rheumatoid arthritis is a medical condition which primarily affects a person's hands and wrists. The use of various medications known as anti-rheumatic medicines is the treatment of this disease. Moreover, these medicines are also used to modify the medical condition's course. For instance, disease-modifying anti-rheumatic medicines are anti-rheumatic medicines which slow the development of the disease. Drugs like anti-inflammatory and anti-steroid drugs are also being used in rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis.

Get Free Report Sample Pages for Better [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1972

Asia-Pacific is Witnessing High Growth and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific is expected to propel the growth of global anti-rheumatics market and is likely to continue its dominance during forecast period due to rising healthcare expenditure in the region. Moreover, China and India's low manufacturing cost has led to a rise in production plants that draw pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies from around the world to the Asia-Pacific. The rheumatoid arthritis disease prevalence increases are expected to fuel the region demand during the forecast period. For instance, the number of rheumatoid Arthritis cases has risen from 183,272 in 2007 to 263,365 in 2017 only in India, as per the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. Analyzing the number of cases in other major Asia-Pacific countries will require a large and consistent contribution from everyone for the care of rheumatoid arthritis.

Market dynamics

Increasing geriatric population is the key factor that drives the growth of global anti-rheumatics market. The total population is projected to hit 9.3 billion in 2050, according to the Global Population Prospects of the United Nations, and about 21% of the population is predicted to be 60 and older. In addition to the ageing and growing population, the development of the global anti-rheumatic market is driving due to increased buying capacity and access to affordable medical and prescription services for small and medium-sized families. The concentration of pharmaceutical companies on the demand for rare and specialist diseases are other factors that contribute to this development. Advanced biological advances, nucleic acid therapies and cell therapies have generated developments in the market that drive this development.

View Detail Information with Complete [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/anti-rheumatics-market

On the other hand, high cost and stringent regulations are projected to impact global anti-rheumatics industries growth opportunities in key markets. Anti-Rheumatic firms are forced to reduce R&D spending due to slowdown of growth in recent years and thus the global anti-rheumatic market is anticipated to hinder development as new product revenues are a major part of the pharmaceutical company's revenue owing to the exclusive use of medicines.. Generic producers' pricing is still a challenge for big brands. For instance, In 2013, Cipla released the Etacept Biosimilar of Ethanercept for treating rheumatic diseases, which is the cheaper alternative to the Enbrel brand of Amgen and Pfizer.

The global anti-rheumatics market includes prominent players such as Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celegene Corporations, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., MedImmune, LLC, Biogen Inc., Celltrion Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Amgen Inc. and others.

Browse more Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Industry Research [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/industry-categories/healthcare-and-pharmaceuticals

Recent Developments

In October 2019 , The World Arthritis Day, a global awareness day designed to raise awareness of the signs of rheumatic and musculoskeletal disorders (RMDs), has been recognized by the European League against Rheuma (EULar).

, The World Arthritis Day, a global awareness day designed to raise awareness of the signs of rheumatic and musculoskeletal disorders (RMDs), has been recognized by the European League against Rheuma (EULar). In December 2019 , Bristol-Myers Squibb announces U.S. FDA breakthrough therapy designation for ORENCIA® (abatacept) a possible lifetime risk following stem cell transplantation, to help avoid acute graft- or host illness advanced data systems (ADS)

, Bristol-Myers Squibb announces U.S. FDA breakthrough therapy designation for ORENCIA® (abatacept) a possible lifetime risk following stem cell transplantation, to help avoid acute graft- or host illness advanced data systems (ADS) In June 2019 , biogen to present new safety and efficacy data on biosimilars and estimates 1.8 billion euros in savings for the European healthcare system in 2019

Key Target Audience

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Seropositive Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Suppliers

Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

Seropositive Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Manufacturers

Medical Research Laboratories

Market Segmentation

Market By Drug Class

Disease Modifying Anti-rheumatics Drugs (DMARD'S)

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID'S)

Corticosteroids

Uric Acid Drugs

Others

Market By Type

Prescription-based Drugs

Over-the-counter Drugs

Market By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Market By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Healthcare Specialty Process

Anti-Rheumatics Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request for [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-customization/1972

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Buy this premium research [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1972

If you would like to place an order or have any questions, please feel free to contact at [email protected] | +1-407-915-4157 OR +1-408-900-9135

About Us

Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. Among the industries served include aerospace and defense, information and communication technology (ICT), semiconductor and electronics, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, advanced materials, banking, finance services and insurance (BFSI), and others.

Our collective industry experience of over 100 years has helped us to offer appropriate market information and our global reach and regional connects ensures appropriate insights into regional markets to guarantee apt delivery of information.

Our regional market intelligence helps our clients to identify potential opportunities and develop growth strategies across regions and countries. Our services are geared towards offering best market research to our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Frank Wilson

Acumen Research and Consulting

17890, Castleton St #218, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 United States

Tel: +1-407-915-4157 OR +1-408-900-9135

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com

SOURCE Acumen Research and Consulting