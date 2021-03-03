Anti-slip Coatings Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% during 2021-2025|Featuring 3M Co. and Akzo Nobel NV among others | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The anti-slip coatings market is expected to grow by USD 18.75 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the anti-slip coatings market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

Anti-slip Coatings Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The anti-slip coatings market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Three Anti-slip Coatings Market Participants:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates business through Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company offers anti-slip peelable coating 3500 ad other floor safety solutions.

Akzo Nobel NV

Akzo Nobel NV operates business through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The company offers anti-slip coatings through various brand names such as aviox and topcoat.

Amstep Products LLC

Amstep Products LLC operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers pedestrian grade, industrial grade, and anti-slip coatings.

Related Report on Materials Industries:

Global Anti-static Films Market- The anti-static films market is segmented by packaging (flexible and rigid), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and key vendors. Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market- The acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market is segmented by application (appliances, electrical and electronics, automotive, construction, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/anti-slip-coatings-market-industry-analysis

Anti-slip Coatings Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The anti-slip coatings market is segmented as below:

Type

Water-based



Solvent-based



Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

The anti-slip coatings market is driven by growth in the global construction industry. In addition, other factors such as the growing preference for nanoparticle-based anti-slip coatings are expected to trigger the anti-slip coatings market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of anti-slip coatings market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70153

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/anti-slip-coatings-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

