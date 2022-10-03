Anti-Thrombin III Testing Market Size to Grow by USD 161.48 million, Majority of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Thrombin III Testing Market by End-user (Hospitals, Laboratories, and Academic and research institutes) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing adoption of anti-thrombin III testing for blood disorders in hospitals and laboratories. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the anti-thrombin III testing market in North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Anti-Thrombin III Testing Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The existence of tests for patients with anti-thrombin deficiency is driving the growth of the market. The testing comprises various related tests, such as prothrombin time (PT) test, activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT) test, and thrombin time (TT) test, which help detect blood clots. The presence of such tests will fuel the demand for anti-thrombin III testing products during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The lack of clinically available protocols to treat anti-thrombin deficiency is challenging the growth of the market. There is a lack of clinically available protocols to treat anti-thrombin deficiency, which may hinder the demand for anti-thrombin kits and reagents. Moreover, pregnant women with anti-thrombin deficiency are at a particularly high risk of developing clots during pregnancy or after delivery.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the hospital segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Hospitals use anti-thrombin III testing products such as reagents, assay kits, and systems to conduct diagnostic tests. The sales of these products are expected to increase in hospitals owing to the rise in patient admissions for surgeries and diagnoses. Many hospitals have their own laboratories to perform diagnostic tests and detect blood disorders. Moreover, organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are taking initiatives such as the introduction of anti-thrombin III testing toolkits. This will increase the need for such products in hospitals.

Some Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biron Health Group Inc.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Grifols SA

Invitae Corp.

Merck KGaA

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Oy Medix Biochemica Ab

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Scripps Laboratories Inc.

Sekisui Diagnostics LLC

Siemens AG

Sysmex Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Transasia Bio Medicals Ltd.

Werfenlife SA

Anti-Thrombin III Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 161.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biron Health Group Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Grifols SA, Invitae Corp., Merck KGaA, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Oy Medix Biochemica Ab, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Scripps Laboratories Inc., Sekisui Diagnostics LLC, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Transasia Bio Medicals Ltd., and Werfenlife SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

